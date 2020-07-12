Our campaigns INEC regulations compliant –Ize-Iyamu

T

he candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said his party will run not run foul of Independent National Electoral Commission’s regulations on the conduct of campaigns ahead of the September 19, Edo governorship polls.

He said this in a statement issued by Mr. John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media of his Campaign Organisation.

Ize-Iyamu said that his party, the APC, is not oblivious of the extant regulations on the rules of campaigns within the context of the coronavirus disease.

The statement read in part: “We are well aware that INEC has provided a policy framework for all political parties with clear provisions on how to conduct campaigns without compromising the health of the electorates or jeopardizing the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“As a responsible political party and candidate, the All Progressives Congress, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu have carefully studied the regulations and are strictly complying with them.

“Our campaigns are domesticated and carried out at the grassroots in safe cells to prevent dangerous gatherings and inter-communal movements.

“We have also adapted all our campaign processes for the electronic media, specifically the internet.”

“We disseminate information to our campaign staff via safe online platforms and we also fully utilize all available opportunities to engage and interact with Edo people through popular social media platforms.”

Like this: Like Loading...