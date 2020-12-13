Our Christmas celebration ‘ll be on low key –Nigerians

•Bad governance reason for low-key celebration

For many Nigerians, designers’ dresses, expensive wines, choice meals, visits to fun spots, and sharing of gifts are part of their Christmas routine, and indeed, what makes the Yuletide tick. But there are strong signals that such may not be the case this year as many families will go on low key celebrations due to the COVID-19 and struggle for next month’s school fees amid recession in the country. CHIJIOKE IREMEKA reports

Due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, rising costs of staple foods and other household items, which has resulted to suffering in the land, coupled with the latest recession sweeping across the country, have conspired to make this year’s Christmas celebration a low key.

At least, happenings and the trend of events in some cities, lend credence to the fact that most shoppers have already defined what they consider priorities for the season, since the prices of clothing and food items have continued to soar even as payment of high school fees is staring most parents in the face.

In different interviews, some respondents who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said they will celebrate Christmas and the New Year, but on low scale due to low or completely absence of cash flow, hence the need for parents and guardians to give up lavish celebrations

Precisely two weeks after the celebrations, it will be time to pay their wards’ school fees.

Hence the opportunity cost of throwing an expensive Christmas party, wearing designers dresses, wines, meals, visits to fun spots, and sharing of gifts which are part and parcel of their Christmas routine, are now the alternatives foregone in the midst of scorching recession in the country.

This is more evident when few days to Christmas celebration and the streets and roads of Lagos State are yet to be fully decorated as has always been the case. Also, banks which were in the habit of decorating streets, parks and other public places were yet to do so if two weeks into December.

Christmas songs and hymns were yet to hit the airwaves on televisions and radio as people were busy with how to maintain social and physical distancing. “As a family, we have to weigh our options in the light of what is happening in the country before making decisions this Christmas.

In a very long time, this is the first time my husband is stamping his feet when it comes to spending to make the children happy,” a civil servant, who lives and works in Lagos, Mrs. Funke Idris said.

“Amusingly, since my children are also aware of economic situation in the country and the need to be in school instead of being at home after throwing a lofty Christmas bash, they are at home with the reality on the ground that this Christmas will not be as rosy as others.

“So, we are cutting down on everything to ensure that we send our children back to school in January. January 11, 2021 is just around the corner,” she added.

A middle age civil servant, Mr. Tony Obaji, said, “I’m hesitant to spend money or throw a party this Christmas when I remember the amount of school fees I will pay in January, four weeks from now.

“I will not receive any salary again this month, so, I have to be careful. If I move with the euphoria of Christmas, I will make a big mistake that will live with me for the rest of my life and even outlive me.

Everything spent on Christmas or New Year celebrations is gone. “It’s high time we started telling the people the truth about certain spending. It’s like money put in an expensive wedding or party. I intend to take my family home to be with my parents in Ogwashi Ukwu but I am also thinking aloud now. “My wife and children have to return to school with their mates next month. Now, every kobo counts for me because I will soon be paying almost half a million naira in January’s school fees.

Where do I get that amount from if I spend the one I have gathered on Christmas and New Year celebrations? “My wife’s school is such that without a payment teller, nobody clears her for the new academic session. There are many more Christmases, and despite the fact that Christmas is a big bang for Christians, let me pay the school fee for now, and celebrate many more in the future.”

A hair stylist, Mrs. Sola Ogunbunmi, who hails from Kwara State, said she wasn’t travelling home as this is the season and time she makes up for financial losses all through the year, occasioned by COVID-19 and bad governance.

The supportive wife and mother of two noted that she contributes to the school fees of her children, saying that festive periods, such as Christmas, are the time she makes more money to support her husband, especially with the cost of foodstuffs which rises every day. The price you bought today is not what you will buy tomorrow. It’s horrible.

“We are not travelling due to the high transport fare shylock transporters charge. If we spend such an amount on transportation, it will affect our children’s school fees and others adversely. So, we want to settle their school matters first. We can always travel afterwards,” she added.

A lecturer, Dr. Joseph Ekume, said, “As a Christian family, Christmas is as important as sound education is to my children. Christmas is not about spending, it’s about your mind and your heart. “Christmas can be celebrated in mind but sound education cannot be celebrated or invested upon in mind. Again, all money spent on Christmas celebration is expenditure; but that spent on sound education is an investment; that is investing for them to know the importance and the reason for the season.

“Christmas is all about Christ and what Christ did for the salvation of our souls. So, if you ask me, I will sincerely tell you that demand for school fees are number one in my scale of preference, when it comes to spending. “However, we will celebrate Christmas in my house and in a very low key. We will cook, eat and drink but not at the expense of my children’s future. I want Nigerians to understand this.

“In as much as I know that traveling to respective areas are part of the happiness that comes with it, then, the future of Nigeria and her people should be appreciated by not robbing education of our children to pay Christmas bills.”

A commercial car driver, who plies Seme- Mile 2 route, Ibrahim Angwa, said his children have been disturbing him on the possibilities of travelling to see their grandparents in the village but he has been dodging them due to the economic situation in the land.

He noted that each time he travelled to the village during the festive period, he spent not less than N100, 000, the main reason he avoids family travel except he is fully prepared for the venture. “I travel with my children once every two years. I am expected to travel this year but the picture is not clear yet.

Each time I travelled with my family, I spent nothing less than a hundred thousand naira because I have to buy goats, fowls, transports my family and other miscellaneous items not budgeted for.

“But this time, I have only paid school fees for my three children with a promise to pay the balance next term. I need to pay a balance of N64, 000. If I should travel and come back, it will affect me seriously.

This is why I am avoiding my children each time they mention Christmas travel.” A 10-year-old Kamsi Uzor is not happy because her father didn’t buy her usual clothes, shoes, wrist watch and bag other things her parents usually give to her during Christmas celebration.According to her, her daddy is saving money for her school fee and that of her younger brother, Ebuka.

The JSS 1 student of Bright Future Secondary School, Old Ojo, Lagos State, was reacting to the decision of her father not to buy her new clothes for Christmas since her father just bought some clothes earlier.

Her school fee is N28, 000 and that of her younger brother, Ebuka, is N24, 000, totaling N52, 000.

The 10-year old didn’t see any sense in the excuses her father dished out rather she felt she won’t fit into the celebration like other children and have a good Christmas party in the town.

To her, Christmas means a lot, more than the Birthday of the risen Christ. “My teacher said we should always celebrate Christmas because we are celebrating the day Jesus Christ was born and daddy said I should not wear new clothes,” she lamented.

Asked whether she will eat chicken and rice on Christmas, she said, “Yes, my daddy said he was going to buy big fowl which my mummy will kill and cook for us. However, the General Overseer, Vision of God Bible Church, Festac Town, Lagos, Pastor Victor Obiora, said, spending in education of his children, means investing in their future, adding that nobody gets Christmas clothes or shoes in his house.

According to him, he trained his children in such a way that they don’t ask for or expect Christmas clothes or gifts from anybody in his house. “I make sure I buy them clothes out of season. I don’t want to make Christmas gifts and celebration idols for them.

This could make them steal or even do unimaginable things to raise money for clothing during Christmas. “Some people go as far as borrowing money, clothe and even sell their parents belonging just to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The essence of this is to ensure that when there is no money, they will comfort themselves in acceptable manners. “More importantly, spending on education is investing in their future. It’s an important priority to me as Christmas will always come. Once they miss the opportunity of sound education in the tender age, it has become a great issue in their respective lives,” he added.

A public school teacher, Wilson Iriruaga, said, “We intended to travel to Asaba in Delta State, but the crazy fares charged will not allow us to do that – go to village, spend money and come back empty. “My three children are in school and when you check N12, 150 on transportation, at least, four people to and fro, you will understand what I mean. We are talking about N88, 600.

“The money to spend in the village is not inclusive. Drinks you will buy for people who will come to see the man that just returned from Lagos is not there too.

If I had a car, it would have been easier for us. “I don’t want to experience the ugly situation where people travel with their family and get stranded to the extent of selling their belongings to come back or have to drop one or more of the children at home to go and make money before coming to pick them.

“I know of a family that travelled to the village and didn’t return until February last year and the children didn’t go to school for one month because they were waiting for the transport fare to come back to Lagos.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 pandemic set in. “It wasn’t a good experience for the man. So, that was a great lesson. It’s just for us to know that we can always celebrate Christmas once there is life.”

