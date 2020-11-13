Our COVID-19 ordeal, by market women

Women traders in Lagos State have revealed major challenges experienced with low demand, difficulty in restocking, transportation and lack of cash on hand, all caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A trader, Mrs. Blessing Innocent, who sells at 14 Oluyeye Street, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos State, said: “I have been in this business for six years now and I have not faced any challenge like the one I’m facing right now. The day I heard about coronavirus, I was at my shop in the market. I didn’t believe the stories until we were told by the government to go on lockdown. Besides, I started seeing and hearing news concerning the virus every day.”

She further said: “The outbreak of the virus affected me negatively. I was shocked and afraid because I had goods on the ground that I had just bought and couldn’t sell because we were told to stay at home. And right now, since we returned to business, I have been facing a lot of challenges such as lack of funds, high cost of goods and having old goods in stock which were no longer attracting customers because of price increment.

The increase in the prices of goods is not corresponding to margin. The profit gains are still the same. For example, goods that I always buy for N1000, which was increased to N1500, during the outbreak of the virus remained on a deficit margin because vehicles which transported the product to the market increased their freight rate from N20,000 to N250,000 per kilogram.

The virus caused unnecessary fear and panic, not only in market places, but also in different communities.” Echoing Innocent’s complaints, Mrs. Folakemi Abdulsalam, an event planner, said the virus almost grounded her business, especially with the government placing a ban on religious gathering. She said: “The banning of religious and social activities such as in churches, mosques and weekend parties by the government affected my business.

After the lockdown, the government asked us to pay for various taxes and permits. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the cost of living has been very high and the majority of traders are suffering.

Many can’t afford to buy goods and stock their shops because of lack of funds and sudden increase in the prices of goods. The imposition of curfew also affected traders because they had to close their shops when sales had just begun.” Abdulsalam urged the government to do something about it so that normal business activities would resume soonest. Mrs. Oluwafunke Idowu, also a trader, selling drinks at Oshodi, said her business had taken a bad turn due to the COVID-19.

She narrated: “The outbreak of the virus really affected my business and I have been having financial problems since then. Prices of goods increased, which affected me seriously. Most customers, who had collected drinks, complained bitterly about the increase and refused to pay. Our profits on products are now lesser in spite of the increase. For example, goods I bought at the rate of N1050, before the outbreak, are now N1100, and the profit reduced to N20. I don’t even have enough money to restock my market. Everything keeps skyrocketing and my income keeps reducing. It has become very difficult to buy personal things and even support my husband in providing for the family.

The annoying part is that the government continued to collect money for various payments such as permits. The curfew is also one of the major challenges we faced. I’m forced to close at the time my market just begins so as not to break the government’s law.

The COVID-19 is really making life difficult for traders. Most of our customers lost their jobs during the lockdown, while others have not received their salaries. This is preventing them from coming to buy goods, especially when it’s costlier.” Mrs. Olajumoke Adegboyega, a sewing mistress, said that although life had been trying for her, she was grateful to God because she had been coping.

She said: “I am the major person that the COVID-19 affected the most. I have not been receiving customers in the past three months and I have to close my shops. The reason I said I was the most affected, was because of the ordering of citizens to practice social distancing and banning of religion and social activities. Most of my customers are party goes and love to sow new dresses. The decision made by the government not to engage in anything social stopped customers from coming to sew. I was really affected.” Mrs. Fumilayo Aborishade, a foodstuff seller said she has been into the business for close to 25 years and had never heard of COVID-19 until now.

She said: “I did not believe it at first because Nigerians are used to conveying false news. But at the end of the day, due to government’s guidelines, my business was seriously affected as Nigerians were asked to go on lockdown. The only positivity I experienced during the lockdown was the government allowing traders to go to the market. I sold a lot at the beginning of the lockdown because citizens were told to stock their houses. I still thank God I’m coping, but the government should please do something about it, she said.”

