Our Culture, Our Pride: Rekindling interest in traditional woven fabrics

Traditional woven fabrics and techniques took centre stage recently in Benin City, the Edo State capital, with a solo exhibition by Dr. (Mrs.) Theresa Uvbi Osaigbovo, of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Benin. The exhibition titled ‘Our Culture, Our Pride’, and held at the Chidi Black Koncepts Gallery, Benin City, Edo State, featured some selected traditional woven fabrics indigenous to Nigeria that have been collected by the exhibitor and the students for a period of a decade.

The exhibition which was declared open by the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, University of Benin, (Ekenwan Campus), Prof B. A. Ayinde, attracted several dignitaries including scholars, artists, critics, senior members of staff and other members of the University community. Also in attendance include dignitaries from the Benin kingdom. Present at the ceremony include the Oliha of Benin Kingdom, Chief Edionwe Oliha; the Ag Head of the Department, Dr. Sam Ukweku (Associate Prof); Prof Efemena Ononeme; Prof Manasseh Imonikebe; Dr. Onwuakpa; Dr. P. Aikhionbare; Dr. Ken-Dikens; Dr. Felix Osaigbovo; the co-host Dr. Osaigbovo (Husband of the artist) and the Curator, Dr K. Njoku, among others. According to the artist, apart from being collected for the sake of posterity, the fabrics also serve educational purposes.

“They have been used as instructional materials both for the undergraduates and post-graduate students for the teaching and learning of woven and constructed textiles over the years. For the reading delight and education of students and the audience, this write-op brings to the fore the Nigerian traditional weaving technologies and designing techniques of the Nigerian traditional weavers for reference purposes.

Also in Nigeria, there are four main designing techniques used in traditional weaving. They are in-laid designing technique, hole or lace designing technique, Ikat designing technique and warp and weft colour designing alignment designing technique. “As earlier mentioned, there is hardly any culture in Nigeria that has no weaving tradition; hence different traditional weaving technologies exist, with weavers, having studied all these looms and their peculiarities.”

Hole or lace designing technique

She explained that in Hole or Lace Designing Technique, as the name implies, the traditional weavers cleverly create some hole effects at intervals on the fabric by their creative manipulation of gools and materials. “This designing technique is purportedly traced to the Nigerian civil war when there was ban on importation of goods into Nigeria: textile materials (lace) inclusive. That became a challenge to the traditional weavers who made creative efforts to introduce holes into their woven fabric giving them the resemblance of lace. Their aim was achieved and the hole or lace effects added aesthetics value to the fabric. This designing technique is an advantage because the perforate areas permeate air through them as well as reduce the weight of the fabric. However, the hole or lace effects seem to reduce the durability of the fabric.”

In-laid designing technique

According to the arstist, all Nigerian traditional woven fabrics are plain weave; hence they are very durable. “The weavers over the years have devised different ways of making their fabrics colourful. The In-laid designing technique is a very popular designing technique amongst the Nigerian traditional weavers. In this technique, the weavers in an attempt to enhance the aesthetic quality of their woven fabrics introduce extract weft float designs on the surface of the fabrics.

They do this through the introduction of designing shed sticks that would enable them insert other colourful or fanciful yarns via the weft. In most cases, the yarn counts of these weft floats are more than that of the warp. The yarns come in different sizes, texture and colours depending on the tradition and cultural beliefs of the people.

Thick colourful cotton yarns, acrylic yarns, synthetic, silver and gold lurex yarns popularly called ‘shiny’ by the traditional weavers play a prominent role in the in-laid designing technique. The in-laid designs appear mostly on one face of the fabric leaving the reverse side of the fabric without any design. However, there are in some cases where the designs appear mildly on the reverse side of the fabric depending on the dexterity, creativity and choice of the weaver.”

Ikat designing technique

Also, in Ikat designing technique, she explained, the traditional weavers give a subtle dyeing to their yarns before using them to weave. “When the weaver gives a subtle dyeing to the warp yarn before laying the warp, it is called the warp Ikat. Also, when the weaver gives a subtle dyeing to the weft yarns before interlacing the yarns, it is called the weft Ikat.”

