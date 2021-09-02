News

Our directive on COVID-19 vaccination in Edo stands – Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government’s directive on “no access to public places without being vaccinated still stands.” The state government had earlier announced plans to make it compulsory for residents to take COVID-19 vaccine and present proof before accessing public places from the second week of September. Obaseki, at a news briefing in Benin yesterday, also threatened to impose a lockdown on the state, if residents failed to follow the directive and comply with COVID-19 protocols in order to halt the spread of the Delta variant of the pandemic.

The governor said: “The attention of Edo State Government has been drawn to an order by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers directing the government to maintain the status quo on the purported compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for citizens. “To the best of our knowledge, the order is, at best, speculative and preemptive, as the scheduled date for the commencement of enforcement of the directive is the second week of September.

“We want to reiterate that our directive on vaccination stands.” He, therefore, urged those planning social, religious, political or business events after the second week of September to ensure that they and their guests were not only vaccinated, but possessed vaccination cards as proof. “Anyone without this proof will not be granted access to crowded facilities,” the governor threatened, reiterating that the government was determined to commence intensive enforcement of use of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to curb the current spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court discharges Justice Yinusa, as NJC lifts suspension of judge 

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Monday discharged an embattled Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice Mohammed Yinusa, accused of receiving bribe from two Senior lawyers while serving as a public officer.   The discharge of the embattled judge was sequel to the application of the Defence Counsel, John Odubela (SAN), who sort the leave […]
News

COVID-19: Wike orders opening of closed markets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday announced the reopening of all markets in the state with effect from today. He stressed that they must operate in strict compliance with the established protocols on wearing of facemasks, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing.   Wike, in a state-wide  broadcast, said that the markets will operate […]
News

ICC: Understanding the Insurgency within Insurgency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria has for over a decade been enmeshed in an intractable insecurity mess due to the unfortunate conspiracy against it by notable international bodies like the ICC and Amnesty International among others, and kowtowing the script of the renegade and insurgents on its soil. This is indeed a very unfortunate and dreadful situation, as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica