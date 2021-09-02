Our directive on COVID-19 vaccination in Edo stands – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government’s directive on “no access to public places without being vaccinated still stands.” The state government had earlier announced plans to make it compulsory for residents to take COVID-19 vaccine and present proof before accessing public places from the second week of September. Obaseki, at a news briefing in Benin yesterday, also threatened to impose a lockdown on the state, if residents failed to follow the directive and comply with COVID-19 protocols in order to halt the spread of the Delta variant of the pandemic.

The governor said: “The attention of Edo State Government has been drawn to an order by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers directing the government to maintain the status quo on the purported compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for citizens. “To the best of our knowledge, the order is, at best, speculative and preemptive, as the scheduled date for the commencement of enforcement of the directive is the second week of September.

“We want to reiterate that our directive on vaccination stands.” He, therefore, urged those planning social, religious, political or business events after the second week of September to ensure that they and their guests were not only vaccinated, but possessed vaccination cards as proof. “Anyone without this proof will not be granted access to crowded facilities,” the governor threatened, reiterating that the government was determined to commence intensive enforcement of use of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to curb the current spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths.”

