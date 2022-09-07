News

Our drivers come first at Bright Carriers, says Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe

It is not common place to find the welfare of employees at the front burner of an employer’s to-do list on a daily basis in this part of the world.

Employees’ welfare is efforts that are made to make life worth living for employees. It’s a term that includes the benefits, services and facilities that are offered by employers to their employees for the purpose of providing comfort an improving their lives.

But Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Carriers, a South Africa-based trucking company, ventured into the business with all shades of different approaches and a diversion from what has always been.

Uduimho Ogedengbe’s Bright Carriers also known as Drbtgar, is primarily focused on mine work and transporting commodities from pick up points to delivery destinations. The company currently has side tippers and a reasonable number of Scania Horses and interlinks side tippers.

But in the highly time-sensitive business, in which achieving customer satisfaction is golden and prompt delivery of service is key, how drivers fare is paramount for the visioner, who hails from from Jattu Uzairue in Edo State, Nigeria,

“A trucker must endeavour to look after his drivers, the drivers can either help the business grow or destroy the business. Remember the trucks are the asset and the drivers are the ones in the truck,” Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe said in a recent interview.

Continuing, Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe said: “Look after the drivers, so they can look after your trucks. Make them feel important, make them feel like family, talk to them often and give them reasons to look after the trucks.

“Technically I don’t allow my drivers to be on the road when it is late except in a very safe region. When it gets late, they locate the nearest truck stop and park there. It’s also very important to install cameras and trackers in the trucks.”

On if the name of the company was adapted from his own, Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe said: “I named it Bright Carriers not because my name is Bright. Alot of people think the reason behind the name of my company is my name, I can say it inspired it but it isn’t the reason for the company name.”

 

