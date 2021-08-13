Our e-learning portal’s changing lives – Getfitng CEO, Adekemi Oladipo

Adekemi Oladipo, Chief Executive Officer of Getfitng recently took the organisation’s public image to new heights when she launched the e-portal, a domain aimed at providing a new way of life for its teeming customers.

“The online platform is an e-learning portal dedicated solely to teach how to live a healthy, fit-life and eat healthily. The rate of obesity is high in African and a lot of people do not have the knowledge of how to avoid being obese. So we are teaching online on how to achieve a healthy and fit lifestyle easily without breaking the bank.

“We registered students and courses on the site. And those enrolled have access to these Do-It-Yourself teachings such as tips on healthy living, a good diet, and easy but effective exercises that will help them to curb tendencies that could lead to obesity. We will be adding more courses subsequently,” she explained.

In an interview with newsmen recently on the range of products on offer, she stated: “Getfit Apple cider gummies are made up of 10 per cent acetic acid with the mother and it is 1000mg, Getfitng gummies are very effective at reducing belly bloats, excess appetite, improves metabolism, assists in clearer skin, weight loss and so much more.

“Did I mention Getfitng is the first Apple cider gummies in West Africa? And our sweat sticks were inspired to help improve sweat production during any form of physical activities to help reduce water weight quickly We are all happier when we see our belly fat cry sweat during exercise.”

She also spoke of the waist trainer 3.0, stressing that “Getfit 3.0 waist trainer products are upgraded versions, with improved thermogenesis. Technology keeps evolving and at Getfitng, we are very keen on providing the best waist trainers that are very effective at reducing the belly fat. The minute a new tested technology emerges, we hope on it to ensure our customers get quicker results and improve their self esteem.”

Although waist trainers are many, Oladipo explained the uniqueness of the Getfitng brand this way:

“Getfitng is a purveyor pioneer of our ‘trend’ of waist trainers. We are actually into waist trimmers and not trainers, even though waist trainer is the common language. There is a difference; our products don’t sculpt or train your body to a particular shape, they assist in reducing your belly fat.

“There may be a lot of fishes in the ocean but you can agree with me they can never all be the same. Our Getfit customers can vouch for us and as a result, we keep getting referrals from them.”

On the mission of the brand, Oladipo added that it is to bring high quality and best fitness wearable products and make them accessible and “to design products that fit seamlessly into your life so we can help achieve your health and fitness goals, whatever they may be. We are here to ensure we help restore and increase confidence.”

Getfitng waist trimmers have been the products of choice in the market in the past three years. This development, according to Oladipo is no accident adding that: “Our products are custom-made with technological-driven materials that are of the best quality.”

In the past few years, a growing number of celebrities have been associating with the Getfitng waist trainer, including Nollywood diva Rita Dominic and famous blogger, Laura Ikeji.

“They are our brand ambassadors and family,” Oladipo clarified, saying, “at Getfitng, its way more than just business.”

