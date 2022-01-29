News

Our educational system was much better in the 1960s – Onyeka Onwenu

Posted on Author Mutiat Lawore Comment(0)

Veteran entertainer cum author, Onyeka Onwenu has disclosed that the educational system experienced by those who were born before the independence is one of the best any child could have and cannot be compared to what the system is now. Onyeka made this known yesterday at a media parley on her upcoming series ‘My Father’s Daughter,’ while stating that the educational system was much better in those days. She said; ‘In my days, our school system was so much better. When I went to America, I was beating everybody in English Literature.

They couldn’t come near me, I knew all of Shakespeare from school here so much that my classmates had to go and complain that how come this African is getting A+ in English Literature and they are failing. This went on until one day, I remember, when Mrs. Copland decided to read some of my papers that I had written and I said you haven’t even seen anything. “These were things that we studied how many years ago and you people are still on it. That was the education system that we had in Nigeria. It was something to be proud of, but we seem to be falling backwards with the quality of education.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebube Agu: Don’t be deceived by S’East govs’ jamboree

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost pan-Igbo socio-political pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has described the setting up of a security outfit codenamed; ‘Ebube Agu’ by South East governors as “yet another jamboree” and a “convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people.” The SERG in a statement signed by its President/National Coordinator, […]
News

Reps to address 20m mental health cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to initiate efforts to address the rising cases of mental health in Nigeria, which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) affects over 20 million Nigerians. Consequently, it has mandated its Joint Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health towards improvabouting […]

Justice Mary Odili)
News

Invasion: Don’t politicise injustice against Justice Odili – Kinsmen

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Ezinihhite Mbaise kinsmen of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, has frowned at efforts by unknown persons to politicise the current travail of the jurist. Her kinsmen are alarmed that some unknown actors are inputting inflammatory words and crediting Justice Odili with inconceivable assertions she never made. This outrage followed a trending false […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica