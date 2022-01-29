Our educational system was much better in the 1960s – Onyeka Onwenu

Veteran entertainer cum author, Onyeka Onwenu has disclosed that the educational system experienced by those who were born before the independence is one of the best any child could have and cannot be compared to what the system is now. Onyeka made this known yesterday at a media parley on her upcoming series ‘My Father’s Daughter,’ while stating that the educational system was much better in those days. She said; ‘In my days, our school system was so much better. When I went to America, I was beating everybody in English Literature.

They couldn’t come near me, I knew all of Shakespeare from school here so much that my classmates had to go and complain that how come this African is getting A+ in English Literature and they are failing. This went on until one day, I remember, when Mrs. Copland decided to read some of my papers that I had written and I said you haven’t even seen anything. “These were things that we studied how many years ago and you people are still on it. That was the education system that we had in Nigeria. It was something to be proud of, but we seem to be falling backwards with the quality of education.”

