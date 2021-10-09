Our efforts have reduced criminality in maritime domain, says Navy

The Nigerian Navy at the weekend revealed that its efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in Nigeria waterways has achieved the desired results, adding that it has reduced criminality in the Maritime domain. The Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbuchulam, said in order to ensure that trade and commerce takes place within the maritime environment and by extension the gulf of Guinea unhindered, all forms of criminality must be eradicated with.

Represented by the Commander NNS, Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah, at the 7th Annual Public Lecture of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa Council in Yenagoa, the FOC said the implication of maritime insecurity and the form in which it takes such as illegal bunkering, piracy and sea robbery, must be dealt with. With the theme: Maritime security: Implications for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the FOC, who was the guest lecturer, maintained that: “The Nigerian Navy has been wonderful. They have been out there performing their duty in checkmating maritime illegality. He continued: “One thing illegality does is that it undermines revenue generation for the country. Ships wouldn’t come into our water. When they do, premium that is paid in terms of insurance is high.

“The Nigerian Navy has done a lot by making tremendous efforts and as a result, the incidence of sea piracy and sea robbery has drastically reduced. The FOC further said that piracy and sea robbery were high between 2010 and 2012 but added that with the acquisition of war ships and helicopters, their work has been made easy to tackle criminal activities within the waterways. Speaking earlier, the chairman of the occasion, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, disclosed that maritime security was a serious issue that needs to be tackled very seriously in the Niger Delta region. Maintaining that security should not be left for the security agencies alone he stated that all hands must be on deck for that to be actualised.

