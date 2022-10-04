Education

Our efforts yielding fruits in education – Says Governor

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said his administration’s commitment to education development, especially in the area of Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has continued to yield fruitful results.

 

This was as he noted that such commitment in the last few years has propelled the outstanding performance of learners in both national and international competitions. The governor disclosed this during the 58th Annual National Conference of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), which was held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, The theme was “Innovative Mathematics Teaching, Learning and Research during the Pandemic Era.”

 

Abiodun, who noted that the STEM component had brought valuable contributions to the education sector, further stated that the study of science, particularly Mathematics, had helped young people to analyse information, eliminate errors, and make conscious decisions when designing solutions.

 

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, assured the teachers that the training and workshop for teachers of Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Agricultural Science and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) would be sustained.

 

While describing MAN as a key player in driving the country to its dream aspirations, the governor encouraged the association to maximise the opportunities and knowledge acquired at the conference for personal development, education and to better the society.

 

In his remarks, the National President of the association, Prof. Kamoru Usman, reaffirmed its determination to use technology in charting new ways to encourage teachers and lecturers’ development to share knowledge through the new normal, collaboration, communication and networking for global best practices.

 

