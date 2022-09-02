News

Our efforts’re yielding fruits on Education –Ogun gov

The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun says his administration’s commitment to education development, especially Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), has propelled the outstanding performances of learners in both national and international competitions.

Abiodun said this at the 58th Annual National Conference of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) with the theme: ‘‘Innovative Mathematics Teaching, Learning and Research during the Pandemic Era,” at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, noting that the STEM component had brought valuable contributions to the education sector.

The governor, represented by his Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, stated that the study of science, particularly mathematics had helped young people to analyse information, eliminate errors, and make conscious decisions when designing solutions, saying training and workshops for teachers of Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Agricultural Science and Information, and Communication Technology would be sustained.

 

