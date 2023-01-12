Our electronic filing system’ll quicken process of litigation – Diri

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday said the launch of its electronic court filing system which it said is the first in Nigeria, will quicken the process of litigation and administration of justice in the state. Governor Douye Diri while launching the new filing system and inaugurating the remodelled state High Court Complex at Onopa, Yenagoa, congratulated the state’s retiring Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, for the construction and completion of the project in record time. The reconstructed complex is named after the pioneer Chief Judge of the State, late Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku.

The governor said that the electronic filing of documents and work based access to court materials have become commonplace in many developed jurisdictions around the world. Lauding Justice Abiri for outstanding 13 years of service as Head of the State’s Judiciary, Governor Diri said the impressive new structure with its modern design was a mark of how much the state judiciary has progressed under her watch. He also commended the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zana, for assisting the Bayelsa judiciary achieve the feat towards enhancing the speedy administration of justice.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...