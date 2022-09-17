Our ERAD report does not suggest winner or loser of Ekiti, Osun Guber polls –YIAGA Africa

A Non – Governmental Organisation, Yiaga Africa, has maintained that the reports it provided on the 2022 Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections are accurate and not judgmental. The group stated this while reacting to news reports and publications said to have emanated from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, suggeting that the recently launched Yiaga Africa Election Result Analysis Dashboard (ERAD) report for Ekiti and Osun governorship election “confirms” that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, won the election.

YIAGA Africa in a press release on Friday signed by the Executive Director, Samson Itodo, and made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, rejected the assertion and categorically stated that “the ERAD report did not in any way suggest the winner or loser of the recently concluded June/July, Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections. “Instead, the ERAD report highlighted certain shortcomings with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) upload of results to the INEC Results Viewing (IREV) Portal and recommendations for improving the process ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Yiaga Africa’s deployed a comprehensive election observation methodology in Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections. First, Yiaga Africa observed the pre-election period and deployed citizen observers on election day using the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) to provide timely information on the process and verify election results.

‘‘The Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) election observation methodology is a globally recognised election observation tool used by citizen groups. It is one of the most accurate and reliable election observation methodology that can independently verify the accuracy of election day results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Yiaga Africa has deployed the PVT in 12 elections in Nigeria including the 2019 Presidential election.” It further stated that; “The ERAD report corroborates the PVT findings contained in the report on the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections released on August 27th, 2022 which clearly revealed that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Ekiti and Osun election were CONSISTENT with votes cast at the polling units. Had the official results been changed at the Ward, LGA or State collation centers, the official results would not have fallen within the Yiaga Africa PVT estimated ranges.

“Thus, we strongly stand by our PVT findings which have in no way contradicted the ERAD report. “Secondly, in partnership with Channels Television, Yiaga Africa deployed the Election Results Analysis Dashboard (ERAD) to promote transparency in the transmission of election results through the download and analysis of polling units’ results uploaded on the INEC Election Results Viewing Portal (IReV).’’ Yiaga Africa therefore stressed its commitment to sharing accurate data and information on the conduct of elections and results based on its election observation methodology”.

