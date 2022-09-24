News

Our existence as Ijaws is being threatened -Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, at the weekend,
said that the existence and survival of the Ijaws as a people in Nigeria is being threatened and urged all stakeholders of the Ijaw nation to stand up, speak and defend the truth.

The governor, however, called on politicians from the Ijaw extraction to defend the unity and interest of the Ijaw ethnic nationality at all times.

Diri, who made the call at a one-day Ijaw unity and sensitization town hall meeting organised by the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Central Zone,  in Yenagoa, said the collective interest of the Ijaw nation was more important than the political ambition of any politician.

Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor reminded the politicians that they were first Ijaw people before becoming members of political parties

Encouraging the youths to see dignity in labour as a launch pad to success, Governor Diri advised them to venture into profitable and legitimate activities to become self-reliant and earn a decent living, rather than go cap in hands   begging for handouts.

“I want to encourage our politicians to believe, play and remember that, first of all, we are Ijaw people before we became members of our various political parties. We have to take this seriously.

“It is only then, we can protect the Ijaw interest and not our partisan interest because we cannot work within the remits of our political interests to achieve our collective goal as a people,” he said.

In his address, the President of the Ijaw  National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, explained that the sensitization meeting of stakeholders from the Central Zone had been necessitated by an existential threat to the legitimate interest and resources of the Ijaw nation.

In his paper: “Nigerian Security Situation and the Ijaw Nation”, King Bubaraye Dakolo, attributed the  high level of insecurity in all parts of the country, including Ijawland, to the abysmal failure of the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Apologise to Nigerian Army now, Lagos Observers tell Sanwo-Olu over false statements on Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Observers Group (LOG) says Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, must apologise to the Nigerian Army for misleading the general public on the EndSARS protests. The group said this has become paramount after reviewing circumstances that led to the escalation of violence in the state during the protest while analysing the Army’s testimony as well as […]
News

Artificial separation can’t derail 2023 Igbo presidency project, says Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Saturday said that the search for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is broadened beyond the scope of the South-East as Igbo are also indigenous occupants of most states of the South-South.   Ohanaeze said the clarification became necessary so that some Igbos who are not acquainted with the reality will […]
News

FAO moves to curb spread of animal diseases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations said it has adopted measures to curb the spread of animal diseases across the country. FAO Assistant Representative (Programmes), Dr Abubakar Suleiman, disclosed this at the graduation of the first cohort In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) programme in Abuja. Suleiman said the organisation has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica