Our expectations in 2023 –Nigerians

As Nigerians welcome the year 2023 today, many have stated what they expect from the year which has been tagged the decisive year. This year, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect another set of leaders – president, governors and lawmakers, who will rule for another four years.

This is against the background that the year 2022 was one of challenges ranging from political, economy, ASUU strike and security, to mention a few.

In different interviews across the country, most of them who spoke with Sunday Telegraph expressed their minds on what they want from the government.

Allow INEC to conduct free, fair credible poll – PANDEF

The National Publicity Secretary, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ken Robinson, wants the Federal Government to provide a conducive environment for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair election.

He said: “What else can we expect other than the Federal Government allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections that would truly reflect the will of Nigerians as would be expressed through their votes.

“Furthermore, they will commit to handing over power peacefully to whomever that wins the Presidential election, in particular.

“Any other expectation would be rather misplaced, in the circumstances.

“They are in the twilight of the administration. What can they do now? Is it what they have been unable to do in seven years that will be done in five months?

“Nigeria has been virtually marooned. Food commodities that used to be routine meals for the majority of ordinary Nigerian families, a few years ago, are now upmarket foods; rice, beans, meat, plantain, bread, name it. A tin of milk is now about N600.

“Citizens are now struggling to buy Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at N500 per litre, in parts of the country, and even at higher pump prices in other parts. What a shame?

“Therefore, our only expectations are that they would provide the enabling environment for elections to hold in all the 176,846 Polling Units in the country, in February 2023, with strict adherence to the Electoral Act, and hand over power, peacefully, to whoever that wins. While we hope that the next administration will, somehow, steer the country out of the present mucky, debilitating state of affairs.”

Speaking in the same vein, National Publicity Secretary, Ijaw National Congress (ING), Ezenobi Oyakemeaghegha, said: “There should be free and fair elections.

That is the greatest expectation, not just from INEC but from everyone.

“There should be a peaceful election and the ushering in of a new government.

“We don’t believe that this present government can do anything more than what they have done.”

“There should be job opportunities for our teeming youths and some of our adults because if you look at how families survive, if you carry out a survey on that you will be sorry for the country. That is why we have the new language of Jappa.

Everybody wants to leave this country.”

Fight insurgency, turn round economy, says MBF

Speaking on behalf of the Middle Belt Forum, National President, Bitrus Pogu, said the Federal Government should strengthen electoral law in order to pave the way for a free, fair and credible elections next year, fight insurgency and turn the economy around.

He said: “With regards to governance, the government should intensify the war against insurgency, so that as we get towards a new administration in 2023, the present administration will bequeath to the new government a better environment where banditry, terrorism and other vices will be stamped out.

“In terms of the economy, we know that it has gone down so bad. Foreign debt is at the highest ever and prices of things are unbearable to Nigerians but we are praying that as we enter 2023, government should evolve policies and programmes that will turn around the economy of the country and ensure that Nigerians heave a sigh of relief and goods and services are readily available at affordable prices so that Nigeria can be better for it.”

Only credible poll is what we want – Afenifere chieftain

Also weighing in, a chieftain of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) in Kwara State, Prince Ibrahim Adebara, said that the expectations of Nigerians, which are multifarious, can only be met if the electoral process that will usher in new leaders is free and fair, and devoid of ills associated with past elections in the country like thuggery, ballot snatching and vote buying, among other vices.

He said: “It is important that we remain vigilant in addressing issues such as corruption, security, and voter intimidation, as these threats can undermine the integrity of our democratic process. The electoral process itself is crucial to the functioning of a healthy democracy. It is essential that elections are free and fair, allowing all citizens to have their voices heard.”

Okowa: Poverty, hunger, insecurity must give way

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeajika, Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said Nigerians have no other expectation for 2023 than how to kick out the inept All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

He said that Nigerians can no longer wait because poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity have scored the party low in service delivery to Nigerians.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that the APC came in 2015 and destroyed all the achievements PDP recorded since the advent of democracy in 1999. So, the expectation is high. Nigerians want to be rescued from APC entanglement.

“Because they are ashamed of their performance since over seven years, they have resorted to lies and propaganda. They have nothing more to offer than inflicting poverty, hunger, insecurity and a collapsed economy to Nigerians.”

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, while saying in 2022, insecurity and economic crisis played major roles in setting the nation backward, prayed that the year 2023 shall be better.

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora said: “The year 2023 will be an exciting one as the country votes in new leaders. The elections will be free, fair and credible and we will have good leaders to put a lot of things in place.

“2023 shall be a year that Nigeria will experience a lot of changes. Good Leadership has been a major challenge in the country but with prayers God will see us through and give us good leaders after His own heart that will reshape Nigeria”.

