Our experiences with contaminated fuel –Vehicle owners

Over two weeks after the withdrawal of the methanolladen Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, imported into Nigeria, fuel scarcity persists across the country with attendant human and vehicular problems.

The persistent traffic on Lagos, Abuja streets and many other roads attest to the scarcity while consumers are seen carrying about both empty jerry cans and vehicles in search of fuel.

Meanwhile, amidst the scarcity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday released the details of how it distributed a total of 387.59 million litres of PMS in one week to bridge the petrol supply gap. However, car owners have continued to explain the impact of toxic fuel on their vehicles.

“I have heard about the toxic fuel, but it had no meaning to me until February 12, 2022. I had a social engagement to attend which made me to leave Lagos for Ekiti on February 13,” said Mrs. Jumoke Owoola, a journalist in Ekiti State. She added that her driver and herself went to a filling station at Ijigbo area in Ado Ekiti.

“Innocently, I bought N5,000 worth of fuel. I envisaged no problem. But, I noticed that there was no ‘rushing or queue’ in that particular fuel station.

“We left for the party, but I discovered that we stopped in more than 23 spots because the vehicle, a Toyota Jeep RAV 4, 2008 edition repeatedly seized to move or stopped abruptly, very unusual since I have been using it two years ago. We managed to get to the venue.

A 30- minute journey became a two hours’ journey. “Besides that, we managed to get back to Ado from Otun Ekiti. It was a hellish trip. Since then, I have visited six different mechanics. The fuel pump is no longer functioning; the cylinder and other vitals in the car were damaged. “I was even forced to go to two different mechanics who scanned for faults with the aid of computers.

No remedy at all. The noise coming from the vehicle is gun-like. They have used fuel injector to even wash some necessary parts to no avail. Their findings are one direction – toxic fuel. I never envisaged this. My aim was that it was only in Lagos that toxic fuel exists. I never believed that it could get to Ekiti.

“As each day goes by, I spend money, unbudgeted money. I have planned to have a sweet Valentine’s Day to no avail. I told the Driver to pack the vehicle. Each time I see the vehicle, I feel bad. Each time I mount a bike otherwise known as ‘Okada’ instead of my Jeep, my inner mind reels out curses to those behind this. This is bad.

Within a week, I have spent more than N385, 000 on the vehicle. If the money is not enough, inability to get the car back to the road is the Achilles’s heel. For Omotoyosi Dada, his mechanic had to come and tow his Toyota Camry, Muzzle, off the road somewhere in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

He regretted not following his instinct the day his car had fault. He told Sunday Telegraph that he saw vehicles queuing up at every petrol station and his car fuel tank was half full. Immediately, he thought of jumping at any available opportunity at any of the petrol stations that are a bit free up. He eventually saw one and was number nine on the queue, happy that he got his tank filled up.

But half way to his destination, the car was jerking, hence, he had to stop and the car would not start again. He called his mechanic who came with a towing vehicle. On the whole, he said he spent N200,000 repairing his car.

Another victim Obidare Johnson said he spent N70, 000 in repairing his pick up van. His experience was that after buying fuel into his van and five minutes away from the petrol station, the van started jerking, stopping and starting.

After several attempts to get it running smoothly, the van finally stopped, he too had to get his mechanic to tow it away, got it repaired. “It was a nasty experience that I wasn’t prepared for at all.

There was goods worth about N120, 000 in the van that day. Very annoying that I couldn’t deliver the goods and I couldn’t go back to my store with the goods. My assistant and I had to look for a nearby shop to offload the goods where we coughed up N30, 000 for safe keeping.

Then the mechanic collected N70, 000 to fix it,” he lamented. Amatso Irekwhe is another Nigerian who suffered the effects of contaminated fuel sold in some petrol stations. He told Sunday Telegraph that two out of his three cars got damaged due to the effect of the coffee-brown coloured fuel he bought into his cars from different petrol stations.

He described the contaminated fuel as water mixed with brownish oil “In fact, it was coffee-brown colour fuel that kind of settled under the water. The water was floating at top while the fuel settled beneath the water,” he said.

Commenting on the damage to the Dada’s car, Abidoun Ojikutu, an auto mechanic said the car’s fuel pump, tank and nozzle got damaged as a result of the contaminated fuel. He explained that it hindered the pump of fuel to the engine, the plugs affected and the fuel tanks were brought down and washed with tinner. “I had to buy a new set of plugs, pumps with the servicing of the vehicle, everything costing N70, 000,” he said.

Ojikutu explained to Sunday Telegraph that within the last two weeks, he has been working on and repairing damaged vehicles as a result of the contaminated fuel. “Within the last two weeks at my workshop, we have seen adverse effects ranging from engine misfiring, engine start-ability malfunction, damaged fuel pumps and injector nozzles, engine acceleration hesitation and stalling,” Ojikutu said. Ojikutu explained further that fuel with high methanol causes serious damages to vehicles.

“We will need to drop the fuel tank, wash thoroughly with thinner, and install back. The fuel pump and gauges will have to be cleaned too. Then the nozzles and spark plugs may be replaced.”

Poison in fuel

The damage experienced by the above individuals and many other Nigerians were as a result of the presence of methanol (sulfur) in the fuel in more than the required quantity. Recently, Nigeria took a consignment of ‘bad fuel’ laced with methanol in more than required quantity.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) blamed four oil companies for importing the bad fuel into the country.

However, these companies have vehemently denied allegations and collectively pointed their fingers back at the NNPC. Methanol, according to experts, affects the smooth functioning of vehicles, causing damage by wearing metallic surfaces it comes in contact with.

Methanol (sulfur) is a regular content in fuel which is expected to be reduced to the required quantity for health and safety. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) set a sulfur content of 150 parts per million (PPM) in petroleum products imported into the country.

However, the regulators of the downstream sector in the African continent, the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARA), adopted the AFRI Clean Fuel Specification. AFRI 5 recommends a sulfuric content in the fuel of 50ppm by 2025, with the target of achieving 10ppm sulfur content by 2030 across the continent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...