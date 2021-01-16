News

Our fallen heroes deserve commendation, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the nation’s fallen heroes deserve commendations always, while expressing gratitude to all the officers in the military, policemen and most especially the legion for their services to the country.

Sanwo-Olu applauded the organisers of the programme for marking the annual event despite the current situation of the pandemic in Nigeria. “I want to congratulate and commend all of our officers in the military and also the Nigerian Police, but more especially men of Legion; everybody that has participated in this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony, the parade, men on guard and everything, said Sanwo- Olu.

The Governor joined others in laying wreaths during the ceremony. Meanwhile, some Legions with disabilities have appealed to the federal and state governments to celebrate the living security personnel while alive than celebrate them in death.

Our Reporters

