News

Our flight encountered turbulence way back from Dubai-Aisha Buhari

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has confirmed that her flight encountered violent turbulence of their way back from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement she made available to newsmen yesterday, the First Lady thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while she was away for medical treatment in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

She said “I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned home, Nigeria.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight.

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintainance of its Fleet.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge.

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country.

Once again, I thank our frontline workers and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition the seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting Thursday’s PDP governorship primary in […]
News Top Stories

Inflation maintains spike, rises to 12.82%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Taiwo Hassan

Food prices drive surge   MAN, LCCI fret   Consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward trend in July, peaking at 12.82 per  cent (year-on-year) from June’s figure of 12.56 per cent.   The latest figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) represents 0.26 per cent points higher than the […]
News

Group backs Niger Delta indigenes over ownership of oil blocs

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

President, Niger Delta Coalition of Coastal Communities (NDCCC), Chief Donben Donyegha, has called on Niger Delta indigenes to support people, who have the capacity to own oil blocs in the region rather than resort to cheap blackmail against such people. He advised those involved in such acts of blackmailing the Managing Director of Ocean Marine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: