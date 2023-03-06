Our game against Gambia’ll be different – Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has assured Nigerians that the game against the Young Scorpion of Gambia will be different, BSNSports. com.ng report. The Nigerian side will face a formidable Gambian team who are yet to concede in the competition on Monday in the semi-final of the U20 African Cup of Nations. Bameyi respects the Gambians but believes that Nigeria will triumph and reach the final. “The trophy is next on the pipeline because I want to come back home with pride. When we came, we target the World Cup ticket and that is done we are targeting the final and there is no way we will get to the final without a semi-final. This game is not going to be different and the coaches have done perfectly well giving us some strategies which wearegoingtousetomorrow.

