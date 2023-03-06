Sports

Our game against Gambia’ll be different – Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has assured Nigerians that the game against the Young Scorpion of Gambia will be different, BSNSports. com.ng report. The Nigerian side will face a formidable Gambian team who are yet to concede in the competition on Monday in the semi-final of the U20 African Cup of Nations. Bameyi respects the Gambians but believes that Nigeria will triumph and reach the final. “The trophy is next on the pipeline because I want to come back home with pride. When we came, we target the World Cup ticket and that is done we are targeting the final and there is no way we will get to the final without a semi-final. This game is not going to be different and the coaches have done perfectly well giving us some strategies which wearegoingtousetomorrow.

Sports

US Open: Queen praises Raducanu’s ‘outstanding’ performance

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Queen led the congratulations to Emma Raducanu after the 18-year-old clinched the US Open title with a stunning victory in New York. Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to end Britain’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam singles champion, reports the BBC. “I send my congratulations to you on your […]
Sports

‘Terminate his contract’ – Man United fans back Erik ten Hag after Ronaldo comments

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United supporters have rallied behind manager Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo criticised the current manager, claiming he has “no respect” for the Dutchman. In what should have been a day of celebration for United, Ronaldo’s comments have stolen the headlines. Alejandro Garnacho’s  93rd-minute winner against Fulham saw the 18-year-old have his time in the spotlight […]
Sports

Man Utd explore legal action to force Ronaldo exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview, reports the BBC. He has just over seven months remaining […]

