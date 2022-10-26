News

Our goal is to increase quick access to health care services, says Ocritical founder

Perturbed by the usual slow response to critical health conditions and the gross brain drain across Nigeria, which has over the decades led to avoidable deaths, a Nigerian doctor, Dr. David Agboola Oludara, has developed an App called ‘Ocritical’ .

As gathered, it is designed to swiftly respond to medical situations and providing relief to those in distress. It is also targeted at improving quality health care delivery in the country and across the continent.

Life, the greatest capital, asset and gift to us all by God is not just a mere existence but an actual living and it is sweet and smooth when the critical components are in sync.

What would you say of an 11-year-old boy child whose mother was not responsive to call after several attempts and none was around to help?
The proverbial boy through an herculean task was able to summon assistance and moved his mother to where relatives and well-wishers were. However, when asked about the circumstances surrounding it and the condition of the mother,

instead of a narration of long ominous scripts, he simply said ‘OCRITICAL!’, which in Nigerian parlance means a ‘critical situation requiring prompt intervention’ .
Alas, this woman is dying and needs to be taken to the hospital immediately but no vehicle was around.

With responsibility and gravity, he ran to call father, but before he arrived his dear mother was gone! Could this ‘OCRITICAL’ situation have been avoided? Yes of course!
The above narration was a real life experience of one of the Founders of OCRITICAL TECHNOLOGIES, a Nigerian HealthTech and the ‘#1Africa’s distress Management App’ whose digitalised solutions include but not limited to: distress management, critical care, medical evacuation and ambulance services, diagnostics, telemedicine, prophylaxis and drug therapeutics. Limitless in scope, it also covers caregivers and geriatrics care.
OCRITICAL CEO and Co-founder, David Agboola Oludara opined that the loss of his mother was part of the inspiration for the start-up , while the CTO and Co-Founder Olatunde Oladepo said that the promptness of care with technologies is fun!

“This novel platform is an amalgamation between the education, exposure and experience of an anaesthetist/ a critical care doctor and a vast software engineer backed up by a formidable team engendering this and further disruptive innovations.
This Tech platform exists in mobile and Web which are available on Android Playstore and IOS,” he said.

 

