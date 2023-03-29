Our Govt Is Open To Charity Organizations In Rendering Service To Osun People – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has identified charity organizations as a critical partners in the delivery of social services to the people, disclosing his administration’s readiness to provide the policy framework to enable philanthropic groups to thrive.

Governor Adeleke noted this on Wednesday at the donation of medical equipment for healthcare centers in Ila-Orangun by the Shola Agboola Goodwill Ambassador Foundation, in partnership with the Osun State ministry of health.

The Governor who hailed the gesture as a major breakthrough in collaboration between the charity world and the state government, charged other charity and non-governmental organizations to join his administration to further strengthen health and social services in the state.

“In developed societies, charity organizations play crucial roles in the delivery of social services. From health to education to the environment, charity groups are strong bridges between the Government and the people. That explains the reason why Europe and North America are somehow more advanced and more settled,” Governor Adeleke remarked at the event.

Speaking further, Governor Adeleke pointed out that philanthropic organizations share the burden of service delivery with the government to the benefit of the people, noting that “We need to introduce and strengthen that system here in Osun state.”

“We must encourage local and international charity groups to support the citizenry in various social sectors. Our government will consider introducing a policy framework to provide an enabling environment for the philanthropic groups to thrive,” he added.

“I commend Shola Agboola Goodwill Ambassador Foundation (SAGA) for donating this massive Medical equipment free to some State Health Facilities in Osun State. The hospitals include State Hospital, Ila; Comprehensive Health Center, Otan, CHC, Oke Ila; Adekunle Maternity Center, Ila; state hospital, Ede, and all the 11 Focal centers in Ila Local Government.

“The Equipment includes slac bags, Ambulance Stretcher, Crutches, Examination Tables, Gurneys, Hospital Beds with mattresses, Oxygen Concentrators,, Scales, Walkers, Wheelchairs among others.

“We urge other charity groups in Osun state to join hands with the Government to further strengthen health and social services in the state. I particularly call on the Shola foundation not to relent in its support for the state. We appreciate your efforts”, Governor Adeleke said.

In his brief remark at the event, Mr. Shola Agboola who is the head of the foundation, said the benefit of better healthcare access can not be overemphasized, noting that he was motivated to undertake the intervention because of the painful manner he lost his father at the tender age of 13 years, simply to lack tetanus injection to treat him of an injury.

He said the medical equipment that the foundation is donating is worth about N200 million, assuring the state government of continued partnership of the foundation in rendering services to the public in healthcare and other required social interventions.

