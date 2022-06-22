Our guber candidate not replaced by Gemade – Benue APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday denied that it has replaced the winner of the Benue State governorship primary Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia with Senator Barnabas Gemade. Gemade, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had rejected the results of the May 27 primary, claiming the exercise was marred by fraud. In his petition to the APC appeal panel, who participated in the primary, demanded the cancellation of the election, urging a fresh one. However, there have been claims Alia has been replaced by Gemade, following claims his name was not found in the party’s register inVandeikyaLocalGovernmentArea, wheretheclergyman comes from.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the party urged the APC faithful “to disregard concocted stories from the PDP and consider their propaganda as the last kicks of a dying horse.” Benue APC Publicity Secretary, Daniel Morgan Ihomun said: “The PDP has resorted to fake news and fabricated stories to misinform the public and instill doubts on the status of our candidate. “We like to state that for the avoidance of doubt Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia remains the winner of the APC governorship primary in Benue state and the authentic candidate and standardbearer of our party.”

