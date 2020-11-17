Our helicopter had issues, later fixed – UN,

The United Nations Humanitarian Service (UNHAS) has said that its helicopter that was bound for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, developed fault shortly after take-off from Banki, a town that borders Cameroon.

According to the UN, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing, upon which repairs were effected before the chopper flew back to Maiduguri.

It added that Banki military had provided security cover during the period of the repairs.

This was as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) debunked reports that the helicopter was brought down by missiles suspected to have been shot by terrorist elements.

Describing the report as “false, unverified”, the NAF said: “No helicopter was shot down. No helicopter crashed in Borno State today. A UN helicopter indeed undertook a mission to Banki and has since returned to Maiduguri.”

The Service later posted an update from the UN, which read thus: “UNHAS helicopter had issues shortly after take-off from Banki to Maiduguri and had to make emergency landing.

“Banki military arrived the scene to provide security coverage while the team conducted emergency repair and the helicopter eventually flew back to Maiduguri Around 11am 17 Nov 2020.”

