Our hopes at Independencedashed by successive military, civilian govts – Falae

In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, an elder statesman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, x-rays Nigeria’s 62 years nationhood journey, the forthcoming 2023 General Elections and sundry issues.

62 years ago, Nigeria gained Independence, what has the journey been like?

Then, I was a first year undergraduate, University College, Ibadan. I was very optimistic, very happy that we were going to become independent and the giant of Africa will finally rise and shake the world and give Nigeria its place in the world. But unfortunately, almost immediately after Independence, the crises began; the crisis in the Western region, the declaration of the state of emergency, followed by ‘wetie operation in the South West, the first military coup in January 1966 followed by the Civil War, and military government after military government, coups and counter-coups. It is unfortunate that it has been a breathless journey of crisis management. The hopes we had at Independence, I’m afraid had not been achieved largely because of the crisis of leadership, both military and civilian. We were very hopeful but gradually the hope has dimmed and I pray that the fire of hope will not finally go out.

Were there people who foresaw what might happen in future and kicked against the move by the colonial masters to grant Nigeria Independence at that time?

Most Nigerians were, looking back, erroneously jubilating including myself. But there were a few people, minority of Nigerians, who thought we were not ready for Independence, they were called names. One of them was Adunni Oluwole, a lady. She had a party called ‘Egbe ki Oyinbo ma yi lo (The white man should not go yet). She said if the white man had to leave at that time, we will enslave one another. And to demonstrate that, she tied a big chain round her waist and got some of her boys to drag her through the streets of Nigeria to show how we will treat one another after the departure of the white man. She was called a sellout, conservative, agent of imperialism. But events have substantially proved her right, sad to say. Yes, there was a dissenting minority who were abused and humiliated. But events have proved that they were nearer the truth than the rest of us.

You said the hope is gradually been dashed, where did we get it wrong?

From the very beginning! The intolerance demonstrated by the then Federal Government of a virile opposition in Western region was the foundation of the crisis. The then Federal Government engineered, exploited the disagreement within the ruling party in the Western region and turned it to major issue and within two years of Independence declared a state of emergency. That was the beginning. They wanted no other voice but their own to be heard, no other force should be allowed to rear its head in Nigeria. It is this intolerance that set events in motion that are still haunting us.

What do you think should be done for the hope not to go away?

When this government came in seven and half years ago, we have only one major security threat which was Boko Haram, since then they have multiplied. We now have ISWAP, bandits, herdsmen and other violent groups which the government appears unable to effectively eliminate. And without security, there can be no development, there can be no governance. In those days, if military took over the government of any country and was seeking recognition in the international community, the question they would ask was, are those people in a position to guarantee security of their citizens? If the answer was yes, that was 50 percent towards recognition. In other words, security had always been regarded as very important because if there is no security, nothing else can happen. So, for the hope not to disappear completely, the new government coming in next year must be able to effectively within the first six months of its tenure eliminate security threat. In other words, candidates for the presidency must sit down with serious-minded people and meditate on what to do to eliminate security threat. I use the example of President Umaru Yar’Adua who engaged the insurgents in the Niger Delta; a mix strategy of accommodation and suppression, negotiated with them, reconciliation, amnesty. So, through a series of combination he was able to substantially reduce the threat in that region. I want to hear our presidential candidates tell the nation before the election what they will do in specific terms with timelines about this insecurity. Without dealing with that, the rest is a joke. If there is no security the farmers will leave their farms, no foreign investigation is coming here to invest, Nigerian investors themselves are scared, those who can move to other country have done so and others are moving out. If you read the papers, almost 10,000 doctors have left Nigeria. So, in that kind of situation, the hope is dying. To prevent the hope from being finally extinguished, there must be an effective programme for dealing with insecurity. What one suspect now, it appears there’s some kind of collaboration between the security threat and some of those who are supposed to elim-inate them. So they must find a way of breaking that if it is true because without dealing with security issues, there is very little you can do. But if you are able to deal with security, the next major threat is the financial crisis. This government has said that its future revenue will be devoted to the tune of 92 percent to servicing debt, not repaying the principal, leaving only eight percent for running the government, paying the salaries of serving officers, paying their pensions, paying the police, the military, immigration, customs, send money to the embassies abroad, subventions for all the universities and polytechnics. Can eight percent do that? The answer is no. If hope is not to die, whoever wants to be president must show how we will find the money to run government after he has sorted out security matter. So the two must go hand in hand. As an economist and a former Minister of Finance, the danger here is when government is hard pressed for money, the tendency is first to borrow but already we have borrowed beyond our limit. I suspect that both domestic and foreign lenders will be reluctant to lend to a borrower who is virtually bankrupt, so that route for meeting financial needs may not be open. My fear is the only route left is printing currency. After all we have a printing press, so we go there and start printing money and as you print money, the naira becomes more and more valueless. I pray we don’t get to the point we call hyperinflation or galloping inflation. I pray to God that, that never happens here because it will destroy the country completely. If it happens the currency will become very useless as it happened in the former Republic in Germany between the two world wars, the German DeutscheMark became so worthless that sailors were using the currency to sew shirts which we may arrive at unless we have committed people running our government. At that point, all the questions about religion will disappear because poverty has no religion, hunger has no party, hyperinflation does not respect zones. Insecurity and financial crises, those two are the most potent threats to this nation.

At what point did we get it wrong and how can we go back?

Running a modern state is not just for anybody. A state as big, as complex as Nigeria requires a team at the governmental level, a team that knows that the naira has an alternative, a team that treats every unit of income with respect but when you have government that just spend money without planning. Again, we have abandoned planning. When I was in my prime in the public service, we have what we called four-five years National Development Plan that will set out what the government will do for the next five years, sector by sector. We had that plan guide action, but there is nothing now. No major company in the world operates without a programme. Powerful ministers are just spending money and getting money, that is how we got to this place. I’m praying and hoping that the new government will see this as an existential threat to Nigeria between problems of insecurity and financial crisis.

What is your take on the almost eightmonth old ASUU strike?

Don’t you think that with a large chunk of the youthful population now idle, it portends a great danger for the country? The ASUU situation is a management failure. Employers and employees in all countries and through all ages argue about remuneration all the time. But serious-minded employers and employees must agree after a lot of negotiations. But in the case of Nigeria, you will agree a package and you don’t implement it. So, you lose credibility. That is part of the problem: the quality of our own management. The longer the ASUU strike continues, the more complicated it will become. Government sued ASUU recently, they wanted to compel them in a democracy. I’m happy they quickly saw reason and rescinded that unfortunate order. Again, that is the quality of leadership. They don’t know what is right in any given situation, they just blunder on. You can’t run a country like that. That is why the next election is crucial. Every candidate must be asked to publish his programmes for addressing the problems in the various sectors of the economy, on insecurity, financial crisis, unemployment, poverty and political problem of Nigeria. It is well known that many Nigerians in certain parts of the country would rather be out of Nigeria. You have IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators. Those organisations came about Nigeria because of frustrations with Nigeria. If Nigeria is a wonderful country where everybody is treated fairly, equally, and there are prospects, opportunities, you don’t need to go out of a good place. Then if your house is burning, you will get out of the place. Whoever becomes president must have the courage and integrity to address the restructuring of Nigeria,without which there can be no stability in Nigeria. And fortunately, for the new president, we already have in existence the report of the 2014 CONFAB where I had the privilege to have served as the leader of the Yoruba delegation. It is not just the report, we already have a draft constitution for Nigeria based on that report, produced and approved by that CONFAB. The incoming government can take those two documents and in six months give and Nigeria a new constitution if they want to solve the problem. But the tendency will be that those who are happy with the present arrangement will want to hang on to the present arrangement. After 62 years, we are still in crisis, clearly this arrangement has not worked. For how long do you want to hang on with it? That is another problem that is as serious as others. That is why I say we have a multiplicity of crises, each of which must be addressed by whoever wants to be president in detail.

Don’t you think that restructuring is only the agenda of the Southern region?

The Northern region is divided into 19 states. Those 19 states, there are several states there. The Middle-belt is anxious for restructuring as any part of the South. If you add that to the rest of the South, two-third of Nigeria will vote for restructuring tomorrow. We are in a democracy, so you cannot allow a minority to dictate the future of this country. If you have any doubt about the validity of restructuring, put the proposal to the people in a referendum, analyse the result zone by zone, state by state. Those who don’t want can stay out of restructuring. You cannot keep all of us under a constitution we don’t want because the minority says they don’t want it, we are in a democracy.

With 2023 around the corner, do you think the people will vote for competence or along ethnic lines?

I don’t know how it is going to go. But I suspect it will go according to money, how much money you spend. I think ethnicity, religion have played into the background. We have heard money, plenty of it, not N5000, N10,000, N50,000, to every voter. And that is what might decide the outcome of the election. But if Nigerians insist on what I’m recommending, insisting these candidates publish what they would do, you may be surprised that may change a lot of things.

As one of those who participated in the 2014 CONFAB, why do you think the ideas at the conference were not implemented?

Some of us had to persuade the President through several interactions to convoke the conference, so by the time he convoked it, he had about eight months to go. When the report was out, there was no time to implement it but that is not to say the incoming government shouldn’t have implemented the programme. Buhari said he won’t even read it, suppose what he said that leaders from the North seem not to want restructuring but not all of them. It is not true, we are all seeing the need for restructuring today because we were able to demonstrate that restructuring benefits everybody.

The report was going to lead to the establishment of developing solid minerals located predominantly in the North, so it is an attractive thing to restructure and if you recall, during the colonial period, Ahmadu Bello favoured a more decentralised government. But telling you frankly, you will be shocked that some views are similar to those you think do not agree with it. Let me give you an example, in the open conference, those of us from the West proposed a return to parliamentary system of government because it is cheaper etcetera. There was opposition, mainly from the North but in the unofficial discussions at night, I was shocked to hear them say, yes, we believe that parliamentary system is the best form of government but because (Olusegun) Obasanjo had used presidential power for eight years, we too want to use it for eight years after which that we can come together and adopt parliamentary system of government. That is Nigeria! Many of us agreed on many of those things but for political consideration, we didn’t come to agreement.

Do you see those people forming government adopting that recommendation?

I don’t know, I don’t know those who are coming, I don’t know what they want to do but I just thought that I should tell them the minimum we expect from them. The minimum is for them to publish well spelt out programmes for dealing with the crises that face us as Nigerians, that is the basis for which I for example can say I will vote for this person and can’t vote for this one but not on the basis of where he comes from or whether he’s a man or a woman, a Christian or a Muslim. Has he articulated his programmes which I think could address the problems? Has he got the character, the knowledge and commitment to implement these programmes, that’s the second question I will ask myself, the answers to those questions would determine my opinion on who to vote for.

It seems Afenifere has been rooting for the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi. What is your take on this as a chieftain of the foremost Yoruba organisation?

I don’t know, I’ve told you my own position and I want to remind you that three and the half years ago, I voluntarily retired from partisan politics. I resigned as the National Chairman of the SDP on my own and I held a press conference to announce my retirement and people don’t retire and I said this would be the first one. In other words, I’ve freed myself from the obligation to support what a political party adopts. I am not a member of any political party, so I’m not obliged to support your candidate but I have the freedom to look at the basis that I earlier explained to you, their programmes, their character, their track records that would decide that this is the person I will vote for. But if I were a member of any party, that freedom wouldn’t have exist, I must do what my party wants, so I have freed myself from that. Ohanaeze, (Ayo) Adebanjo can express their views.

Is Adebanjo not talking for Afenifere where you are a chieftain?

I have not been an active member of Afenifere for a year or so.

Can we say that was his personal endorsement?

I’m not going to say that because I have not been active, so I do not know what they have decided and what they have not decided, whether he’s expressing his personal views or it concerns us or the view of the minority, I don’t know.

But during the 2019 General Elections, Afenifere took a position…

T h a t w a s t h e n ! I ’ m sayi n g t o you that then, I was active, I participated in all the discussions and we defended them together. I’m telling you that I have not been active. It started when I had COVID-19 and all that. So, ask those who go to the meetings.

Do you think we need a new Constitution as a whole or we need amendments?

I’ve argued that the present constitution is fundamentally flawed and there is no way you can amend a flawed constitution to get a right constitution. Many Nigerians are persuaded that what we need is a parliamentary constitution for many reasons. What we have is a presidential constitution. How do you amend a presidential constitution to give you a parliamentary constitution? Everything is different. You have to write a new one.

Before Independence and soon after Independence, Nigeria had one federal constitution and later, four regional constitutions, so there were five constitutions in Nigeria, Northern region, Eastern region, Western region and Midwest region. All five were operational at the same time. That was the degree of the independence of the regions.

That was what we got from the British but the military came and collapse all those constitutions to one. Each region must have its own constitution that is consistent with the federal constitution. How do you amend one single constitution to generate 36 states constitution? It is impossible, so we need a brand new constitution based on the different concept of parliamentary form of government, greater autonomy of resources for the states and region with a few strategic functions left at the centre, then you re-distributing resources accordingly. It will give more resources to the states and the local governments where the people reside. The present constitution is completely different from that, so amendment is totally inappropriate. I even argued in a book that who is to amend the constitution? I disqualified the Senate and the House of Representatives as unqualified to do so. Members of reps and the senators, we elected them to make laws and amend laws for Nigeria, we do not elect them as constituent people to give us a new constitution, they didn’t ask for such power during election, it is not included in the mandate we gave them, so they can’t smuggle it in their mandate after the election, so, they can’t therefore, perform a fundamental constituent functions for Nigeria. They can amend but to write a new constitution, you need a Constituent Assembly. Then, I went further to say that if we must have a new constitution every major ethnic group in Nigeria must be represented in doing so. I examined that point and at the last count, I examined about 400 distinct ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and as an annex to that group, I set out how all of them could be represented in the constituent assembly which will not be too large for decision making, so the reason I disqualified the National Assembly is that out of 400 ethnic groups in Nigeria, less than 50 are represented there. Take Adamawa for example, there are about 55 ethnic groups there, how many senators do they have? Three! Those three will come from three ethnic groups out of the 55, meaning that 52 aren’t represented. I n terms of ethnic representativeness, the National Assembly is not qualified to give us a new constitution because, it is a minority institution. So, I delved into it comprehensively and so the conclusion is that you need a brand new constitution, giving Nigeria truly representative national conference but the CONFAB of 2014 wasn’t as representative as what I advocated but it is far more so than the National Assembly.

What are those lessons that Nigeria has failed to learn from the past?

Nigeria hasn’t learned any lessons at all. For example, in 1983, there was mayhem here in Ondo State, when the electoral body announced the person who lost the election winner. (Akin) Omoboriowo was the governor, hundreds of people were killed, houses were burnt, there was chaos. That has not stopped the rigging of election till today, have we learnt a lesson? In 1965, election was massively rigged in the South West. ‘Operation wetie’, people were been burnt alive. Recently, the Accountant General was alleged to have stolen N109billion, has he learnt any lesson? So, we don’t seem to learn lessons. We think we are smart. Nigeria has never been this challenged, we face an existential challenge and we must get it right this time around if we are to remain one united country.

You once expressed fear that the 2023 elections might not hold based on current happenings, are you still holding that view?

Yes I still hold that view. More attacks are still been carried out by terrorists on INEC offices, the institution’s facilities all over the country, so there is no basis for being more optimistic than I was. I pray that we would be able to hold the election and sufficiently credible and acceptable. We can always have election and write results but that is not what we are talking about.

The situation facing Nigeria is so critical that Nigeria must elect the person most likely to be able to solve our problems, therefore, some of the measures could be very critical. Therefore, that person must have an undiluted mandate, clearly seen as the genuine choice of Nigerians. There should be nothing to becloud that idea. Nigeria should not have any doubt that this man is who we voted for because the decisions he’s going to take will be so difficult that he would need every support that is required to survive in office. So, the election must be credible and representable.

SDP was once your party; won’t you be supporting its candidate?

I have retired from partisan politics, so I am not obliged to support a candidate of any party. That doesn’t mean I won’t support any candidate, but I will make up my mind after seeing the programme and assessing the character of candidates. But I want to say that as the former national chairman of SDP, I have always maintained that SDP is perhaps the only party properly so called in Nigeria because it’s an ideological party.

Originally, SDP and NRC were given to Nigeria during (Ibrahim) Babangida’s regime but following MKO Abiola’s election, and the annulment of the result of that election, SDP was proscribed but I had the honour to have led the move to revive the present day SDP. So, People refer to me as the father of SDP and I can’t therefore say the child I fathered, I don’t know him. However, I am not a member of SDP, but I have an emotional relationship with my former political party and I regard it as the closes to a political party in Nigeria.

You once said power should return to the South, are you still maintaining that stand?

Definitely, the two zones that are critical are North and South. A Northerner will be going out in May, 2023. After spending eight years, I think it’s only fair that a Southerner should follow after him, otherwise, you have a situation where presidential candidates from the same North will rule Nigeria for 16 years and that wouldn’t be fair.

