Our hospitals were consulting clinics when I became governor –Sani Bello

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has on Saturday disclosed that until he assumed office in 2015, all government hospitals in the state were mere consulting clinics.

 

He said in Minna during a memorial lecture and book lunch in honour of a late former Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services in the state, late Dr. Ibrahim Babamini Sule that quack Doctors were the greatest challenges facing the sector.

 

While lamenting the activities of quack Doctors in both government and private hospitals, Governor Bello said the decay in the sector turned all the government hospitals in the state to mere consulting clinics, begging for urgent attention.

 

He however said the level of the decay in the sector led to the decision of the government to set up a committee, with the late Commissioner for Health as the chairman with a view to correct all the abnormally in order to reposition the sector for better services.

 

Adding, he said the death of Dr. Sule stalled the work of the committee even though a number of progress have been recorded in the sector in the last six years.

 

He said: “From the three Consultants we met in 2015, we now have not less than 30 Consultants in various medical fields in the state. Governor Sani Bello also lamented that the ethics of the medical profession was being abused by Doctors in government owned hospitals who formed the habit of referring patients to private hospitals owned by their friends..

