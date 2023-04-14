Our husband was killed while rescuing kidnap victims –Widows

…plead for help

T he widows of Ramoni Adebare, a 62-yearold hunter, who was killed by suspected kidnappers on March 28, at Bisodun Village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, has flayed the state government and the State Police Command for abandoning them after the death of their bread winner who laid down his life in rescuing a couple and one other person who were kidnapped. The bereaved wives who spoke with our correspondent in a separate interview said their husband was killed while saving the lives of a couple and one other person who were kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen at their various homes at Bisodun and Mosadomi Villages. It was learnt that immediately after the deceased received a distressed call about the couple and one other person, he raced to the scene where he met his colleagues and policemen from Owode Egba Division and went into operation immediately to confront the kidnappers in the forest where they were holding the victims. The policemen, along with the hunters stormed the forest in search of the kidnappers and the victims. While combing the bush, the kidnappers suddenly opened fire on the rescue team and the security men responded, but Adebare was unfortunately hit by the bullet from the kidnappers and fell down. The kidnappers were said to be overwhelmed by the gunshots from the policemen and the hunters and they suddenly abandoned the victims and ran for cover in the forest, while some policemen and hunters were attending to Adebare who was shot. After much effort, the couple was rescued, the victim were quickly rushed to the hospital, but he later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. Our correspondent however gathered that it took the policemen and the hunters hours to bring Adebare and the rescued couple out to the forest, because of the bad road, coupled with the excessive blood that Adebare had lost before they got to the hospital which eventually led to his death.

Widow recounts experience

The deceased first wife, Sherifat Ramoni who spoke with our correspondent said they were at home about to sleep when her husband received a phone call from his colleagues about the incident and he quickly put on his clothes, took his gun and went to join them. She said when her husband was going out that fateful evening, she prayed for him and bided him goodbye, only for her to start seeing people trooping into their house the following day, not knowing that her husband had been killed in the line of duty. “When I started seeing different faces in our house, I became apprehensive and told the visitors to tell me whatever happened to my husband. I was lied to that my husband was involved in an accident and they are bringing him home for treatment.

It was when I saw a vehicle that brought his lifeless body, that I knew my husband had already died. When I checked his body it was then I knew he was shot and stabbed in the stomach. “Since after the incident, no official of the Ogun State government has come to condole with us, my husband and his colleagues were complimenting the efforts of the police, because police cannot do it alone.

He died in the line of duty. He had many children that he left behind and they need care.” The deceased second wife, Mrs.Adebunmi Adebare said they expected much from the state government, because their husband went to rescue a kidnapped couple that could bring shame to the state and the police in particular, but died in service. She said when the kidnappers escaped, the policemen couldn’t go after them into the thick forest, it was the hunters who went after the kidnappers and rescued the victims and then handed them over to the police who later took the glory. “Our husband died in the line of duty. He has 23 children that he left behind and seven wives, we all need care, we expect the state government to honour him by visiting his family members. We have not seen any government officials.

“Even the Mowe Divisional Police Officer who came the day he was buried, it was because angry youths in the community were protesting his death and the DPO who was going somewhere stopped by to persuade the protesters when she was informed of what happened about the hunter’s death, that was why he stayed back till after his burial, the Owode Egba division DPO who was at the operation when he was shot didn’t bother to pocommiserate with us his wives and the children. “We also want the state government to honour him and other hunters who went to the operation with him. It was only my husband who died in the line of duty. We don’t want him to die in vain. He left alot of responsibility for us that we alone cannot carter for. We need Ogun State government’s help, because he died as a gallant hunter, rescuing the kidnapped couple.

“Unfortunately, my husband had a premonition about his death, but he never noticed it, when he was going to the operation to meet his colleagues when he was called. He fell down twice on his bike when he was rushing to Bisodun Village to meet his other hunters who were waiting for him to rescue the kidnapped couple. “When he fell from his bike and I told him to discontinue the journey, what he said was that if the couple that were kidnapped were to be his family or children would he leave them for the kidnappers to kill them, that was how he started his bike and moved on to meet his colleagues who were already on ground.”

We need help

Mrs. Ireti Adebare, who is the youngest wife of the deceased said the death of her husband was devastating, because he left home alive and he was brought back dead. On the fateful day of the incident, before he went to join his colleagues to rescue the kidnapped couple, he just returned from Police Community Relation Committee meeting. Immediately after he returned, he rushed in to change his clothes and picked up his gun and jumped on his bike, he left his food. “He went straight to the scene after receiving the phone call from his colleague hunters about the kidnapped couple. “Before my husband left home he showed us the identity card he got from the PCRC meeting, few hours later he received a phone call and left home for the operation. Unfortunately his remains was brought to us on Tuesday, March 29, that he was killed by Fulani herdsmen. “We are still mourning his death, I am appealing to the state government to honour him and take care of the children he left behind, because he was working for the state government.

As for me, I have four children for him. Whatever government can do to assist us we would greatly appreciate it, because we need urgent help.” The deceased, it was learnt, was a Pastor of Cheribum and Seraphim Church and also a hunter and the kidnapped victims were identified as Mr and Mrs Ojo, a retired civil servant. After Adebare was shot by the kidnappers, his colleagues were not deterred by his death, they went after the kidnappers the following day on Tuesday, March 29, and two of the suspects were arrested. The hunters were later assisted by the Area Commander, Owode Egba, Assistant Commissioners of Police, ACP Adeniyi Adedeji, while the two arrested suspects, Muhammed Bello and Mohammed Bashiru were identified by the victims as members of the gang that abducted them. Also, a daughter of the deceased, 24-year- old Hanah Adebare also appealed to the Ogun State government to help her and her sibling.

She said, it was unfortunate that her father died in such circumstances, when most of her siblings are still young, saying all they need is help. “He died in active service, I don’t want him to die in vain, he should be honoured and the family he left behind should also be taken care of by the state government, because he was working for the state government.

What would have brought shame to the state was what he and his colleagues confronted. “The hunters, Vigilante and So Safe Corp are part of the security structure of the state, complementing the efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state. My father was a freedom fighter and lover of peace. He left home alive and he was brought back home dead, I want him to be honoured for his gallant efforts. “If I were to be at home that fateful day that he went out, I wouldn’t allow my father to go for such operation. Now, those he went to rescue are alive and he’s no more. He was the type who doesn’t like cheat and criminally minded persons around him. I believe that is why he chose to follow his colleagues to the operation, I am going to miss his fatherly role in my life.”