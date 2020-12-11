Our investment in infrastructure yielding positive results, says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration’s intervention in infrastructural, education, housing, health and agricultural sectors in the state had begun to yield positive results.

Abiodun, who made this known yesterday during official commissioning of N5billion Ultra-Modern PET Packaging line of Nigerian Breweries at Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode revealed that the silent efforts of his government had not gone unnoticed as these had earned the administration several awards in the last few weeks.

He said: “For instance, few weeks ago, the National Parent – Teacher Association conferred on me Best Governor of the Year in Education for our initiatives in Education. Two weeks ago, the stakeholders in Agriculture Sector, with support of the African Development Bank, also conferred on me the Best Governor of the Year in Agriculture.

“Just last week, we were also recognized with Best Governor in Housing. I believe our programme on Housing targeted at delivering 2,500 affordable housing units, some of which have been completed and others in various stages of construction, is largely a contributory factor for this recognition. “We are the state with the largest concentration of industries in diverse sectors of the economy. Indeed, today’s event is another testimonial to the successes of our Administration’s business policies.

