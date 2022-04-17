Our lives being watched by more people than we envisage –Santiago Roberts

The CEO Of Qhue Concepts, owners and organisers of Miss Tourism Nigeria, Mr Universe Nigeria, Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria, Santiago Roberts has advised young Nigerians to lead by example knowing that the lives they live, especially on social media is being watched and followed by more people than they can envisage. Santiago, who is also the HEAD of Events for Linda Ikeji TV made the statement while receiving the Africa 40UNDER40 award.

“Receiving recognition and winning this award mean that I have an obligation to continue mentoring the younger generation through our platforms and showing them the essence of tenacity, determination, and work ethics. “Everything we do has a cause and effect, whether its something small or great, our actions contribute and affect the society one way or another.

We have to hold ourselves responsible for the quality of our lives. We have to lead by example and know that we are being watched by more people than we want to. Social media has greatly extended our capabilities of reaching the masses and we have to be mindful of the content we release into the world.

Receiving awards is not just for show, it is a symbol of respect and acceptance of a greater responsibility that is my legacy and could potentially change the world.”

On that note, Santiago who won the award in the Lifestyle and Beauty industry category, has successfully held 10 editions of Miss Tourism Nigeria which has lifted many young girls from obscurity and poverty expressed heartfelt gratitude. “I’m extremely humbled and honored to have been recognized by the AFRICA 40UNDER40.

As an ‘Award-Winning’ Professional, I am committed to upholding the standards to which I have grown accustomed to, as team lead for the Miss Tourism Nigeria Organisation, to continue in discovering, developing, nurturing and empowering more young people to take up space, ” he said.

