Our lives still in danger, Anambra CP cries out

Officers and men of the Nigeria Police in Anambra State yesterday raised the alarm over threats to their lives as fall out of the #EndSARS protests. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. John Abang, who addressed journalists, said the lives of officers and men of the command were in danger. The commissioner also said that as a result of the attack and killing of policemen, the morale of the officers and men had been low in the discharge of their lawful duties.

This was as the police paraded 17 suspects in connection with the burning of 11 police formations in the state. “As I speak with you now, officers and men of the command are still being hunted and most of them living with members of the public cannot go home for fear of being attacked by people. “We cannot even drive police vehicles around the town because you do not know who or those after us. So we have chosen to take proactive steps pending when we are sure that our safety can be assured,” Abang said. The police chief also said that four police officers, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Osumanyi, CSP Akpan Joseph; Station Officer of Osumenyi, ASP Agu Michael; and an inspector attached to the Anti-Cult Unit were killed by the hoodlums.

He said: “The Inspector Mr. John Oche, was beheaded by the hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.” Abang, however, said that despite the efforts of the hoodlums, the command was able to protect other police formations such as the Area Command, Onitsha, Ogidi, Awada, CPS, Onitsha and B Division, Awka. He also said that weapons recovered from the arrested hoodlums included AK47 rifles stolen from the Ogbunike Division. Abang disclosed that the 17 suspects were arrested at Ololo Nnewi, Ihala, Awka South.

He added that some of them were from Abia and Ebony states. Abang said 11 police stations were burnt down and six vandalised while the hoodlums carted away motorcycles, ammunition and other valuables. He said about 20 vehicles were razed, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and patrol vehicles. The commissioner applauded his men for the professionalism with which they managed the crisis He said: “It is common knowledge that hoodlums acting under the guise of the ‘EndSARS’ protest attacked police stations in some parts of the state which resulted in loss of lives, looting and wanton destruction of property.

“The police also lost some rifles during the attacks.” Meanwhile, the three major correctional centres in Onitsha, Awka and Ekwulobia are still under tight security by the joint task force of all the security operatives in the state. Governor Willie Obiano has also lifted the curfew in the state and ordered private and public schools to reopen. The governor also directed public servants to return to work immediately.

