Our loyalty to Orji Kalu, APC is stronger, says women leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in Abia State yesterday reassured Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of their loyalty and the party. Speaking on behalf of 17 women Leaders from17 local government areas of Abia at Kalu’s Igbere country home, the state woman leader, Hon. Ori Obasi who led the delegation, said they visited Kalu in their numbers to express their love for him and hold a discussion with him.

Announcing their mission to Kalu’s home, the state woman leader said, “we have come to show solidarity and we shall ever remain loyal to OUK; that is why the women leaders of all the 17 local government areas of Abia State are here present. We have come to reassure His Excellency of our solidarity and our loyalty and to tell him that we shall follow him wherever he goes. “Senator Orji Kalu has been so kind to us and he has imparted in so many lives. I was a nobody and he picked me up and appointed me as a commissioner twice during his eight years as Governor.

He did same for several people in Abia. Those he couldn’t help politically he supported their businesses. We are here to show to the world that we shall always be loyal to him. “I can assure you that all the women in Abia State including those who belong to our party and other parties are all rallying behind Senator Orji Kalu. “I can tell you authoritatively that the Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu is the leader of Abia politics. He is the leader of all leaders who is known and recognized by everyone in our party. “I urge him not to pay attention to detractors but to continue with his good works and to carry every one of us along. We trust his leadership that he will never mislead us and he should count on our loyalty. These women are very strong and capable to mobilise for him.

Like this: Like Loading...