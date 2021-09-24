News

Our mandate only covers zoning party positions, not president, VP positions –PDP Zoning Committee

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The meeting of the Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for National Offices of the Party ahead of the October 30-31 National Convention ended in Enugu, on Thursday, with the members of the committee adjourning till next week for conclusion of their work. Addressing newsmen after the closeddoor meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said that “we had a fruitful meeting and we adjourned to conclude next week”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Ugwuanyi clarified that the committee has no mandate to zone political offices such as President or Vice President of Nigeria. The governor explained that: “Our committee is strictly limited to the PDP National Executive Offices to be contested at the 2021 PDP National Convention scheduled for the end of October, 2021.

We have no mandate to zone political offices such as President or Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The governor maintained that the PDP remains the most credible platform to deliver good and accountable governance to Nigeria, adding that the work of the committee will contribute immensely “in this deliberate search for national officers of our party that will help PDP achieve the lofty ideals and goals of our founding fathers”. He therefore encouraged members of the committee to be frank, open and constructive in their proposals and debates, and also exhibit consistency with the enormity of their mandate.

“The membership and leadership of this committee have been carefully selected as it is composed of very experienced, competent and eminent Nigerians who are desirous of repositioning the PDP to play its role not just as the main opposition political party in Nigeria but to build a party that offers alternative policy proposals and hope to Nigerians that there is still light at the end of the tunnel,” Ugwuanyi said. Members of the committee present at the meeting include the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, who is the Deputy Chairman; the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, who serves as Secretary; former Presidents of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and former governors of Niger, Ekiti, Sokoto, Jigawa and Adamawa states, Dr. Muazu Aliyu Babangida, Ayodele Fayose, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, and Boni Haruna, respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Doctors mull charging patients for PPEs, other items

Posted on Author Stories Johnson Ayantunji, Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

C are givers in Federal Government-owned hospitals are torn between charging their patients for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) or watching them die; as they have not been provided with enough PPEs with which to safely carry out their duties.     A consultant in one of the tertiary facilities in Lagos, who confided in Sunday […]
News Top Stories

We’ve not had electricity in 12 years, says 70-year-old man who refuses to vote

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as INEC makes progress in uploading election results on portal   A resident of Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo east local government area (LGA), refused to cast his ballot on Saturday, saying he has lost confidence in electoral process.   The 70-year-old man, who pleaded anonymity, said he would not vote because his community (Bolorunduro) has […]
News

PMB as wailers’ nightmare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the legacies the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is sure to leave behind, is the fact that it had dealt a deadly blow on fake activism and obtaining funds under false pretences of holding government to account. Prior to the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari, mischief makers, cynics and fraudsters had found a haven […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica