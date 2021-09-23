News

Our mandate only covers zoning party positions, not president, VP positions – PDP Zoning C’ttee

…adjourns till next week for conclusion of work

The meeting of the Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for National Offices of the party ahead of the October 30-31 National Convention ended in Enugu, on Thursday, with the members of the committee adjourning till next week for conclusion of their work.

Addressing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, which held at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said that: “We had a fruitful meeting and we adjourned to conclude next week”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Ugwuanyi clarified that the committee has no mandate to zone political offices such as President or Vice President of Nigeria.

The governor explained that: “Our committee is strictly limited to the PDP National Executive Offices to be contested at the 2021 PDP National Convention scheduled for the end of October, 2021. We have no mandate to zone political offices such as President or Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Members of the committee present at the meeting include the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, who is the Deputy Chairman; the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, who serves as Secretary; former Presidents of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and former governors of Niger, Ekiti, Sokoto, Jigawa and Adamawa states, Dr. Muazu Aliyu Babangida, Ayodele Fayose, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, and Boni Haruna, respectively.

