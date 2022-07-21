News Top Stories

Our mineral resources at mercy of cartels –FG

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over activities of cartels, which it said, are hindering gold mining and other mineral resources in the country. Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, said the nation is constrained by the activities of a global ‘cartel group,’ which he explained, registers and accredits mining companies.

Adegbite, who spoke yesterday at a breakfast meeting organised by BusinessDay Newspaper, stated that no matter how refined a nation’s gold is, if it is not registered with the cartel group, it would not be recognised beyond her shores. The minister, who was represented by Director, Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Department Ojeka Patrick, regretted that most minerals in the country were smuggled out illegally.

“Nigeria as a nation, we are disadvantaged by the fact that refining gold globally is run by a ‘cartel group’ whereby if you are not registered or accredited by those organs, then your product no matter how refined, will not be recognised,” he added.

The minister disclosed that the precious metal sector, which had been in doldrums for many years, have been reactivated, and commended Dukia Gold and Lagos Commodity and Futures Exchange (LCFE), for delving into the sector. Managing Director of Business Day Media Limited, Dr. Ogho Okiti warned that the nation’s inflation rate might hit an unprecedented 20 per cent high unless the Federal Government embarks on urgent economic reforms to strengthen the economy. He noted that inflation growth, which is presently at 18.6 percent, might increase before the end of the year, “and the reason is that diesel, the energy cost that drives the economy, is going up not only in Nigeria but globally. “What is shaping inflation is currency devaluation, increase in PMS prices, and rise in money supply. “Since the start of this year, energy costs have been very high, especially the cost of diesel.

“The exchange rate has been fairly stable in the official market. The Central Bank does not give anybody forex anymore. FDI has virtually dried up, Nigerians don’t have confidence in the economy not to talk of foreigners. Even the people that make money here, they are taking it out. “Investment is drying up in Nigeria and until those numbers go up, we can’t produce, we can’t consume and we can’t begin to reduce poverty.”

 

