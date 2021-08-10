News

Our ministry targets ordinary people, says Ekweremadu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said his fundamental mission in politics was to reach out to the ordinary people and make life better for them and the forgotten communities within his political enclave.

 

This was as the Auxiliary Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo, lauded Ekweremadu, for targeting rural communities in his development efforts and water projects.

 

In a statement by Uche Anichukwu, his Media Adviser, Ekweremadu spoke during the commissioning of a water project at Omughu community, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

 

The project was executed under the “Enugu West Water for All Programme”, which was an initiative of the politician, as the Senator representing Enugu West.

 

He said: “This is different from our previous and other ongoing efforts to provide water to the people. Because the costof eachboreholethrough government contract runs into several millions, we decided to improvise by going to Turkey to import our own rig a few years ago.”

