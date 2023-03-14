Our monarch abdicated the throne over oil spillage compensation- community

Residents of Aiyetoro in Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State yesterday denied an attack on the palace of the monarch, Oba Micah Ajijo saying the traditional ruler abdicated the throne over his indebtedness to the community.

The residents of the community who staged a peaceful protest denied attacking or chasing Oba Ajijo away from the palace but that they only demanded their share of the compensation paid into his account by an oil company for the oil spill in the riverine area.

The protesting members of the community were armed with placards of various inscriptions, including “Pay our money for peace to reign,” “Release our Mobil oil spillage fund with you since 2021,” and “Aiyetoro demands payment of Oil-spillage compensation” among others said their monarch vacated the palace to avoid the wrath of the people.

Oba Micah Ajijo has fled the palace following the attack on his palace by some hoodlums who invaded the town and carted away properties worth millions of Naira.

The monarch said it took the efforts of the men of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies before he could be rescued from the palace when some hoodlums invaded the palace in the early hours of the day.

Ajijo alleged that the invasion of his palace by some hoodlums who destroyed property worth millions of naira was an attempt to kidnap, kill and forcefully remove him from the throne.

But the community threatened a showdown with the traditional ruler and spiritual head of the town over his continued holding on to the oil-spill compensation paid by Mobil oil to the community.

Speaking on behalf of the people, the Chairman association of Fishermen, Pa Lawrence Lemamu, said that the monarch voluntarily vacated the palace when the residents of the town who are mainly fishermen demanded the money paid as compensation by Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited.

Lemamu explained that the sum of N150m was paid by the oil giant as an out-of-court settlement for the action instituted against the oil company over the oil spillage that happened in the community in 1998.

He said that the oil spillage destroyed the source of livelihood of farmers, and fishermen while poultry and other domestic animals reared for commercial purposes were killed as a result of the contamination of water caused by oil spillage.

He, however, said the community representatives, which include, Snr. Apostle Dele Kudehinbu, Prophet Jimmy Obakpolor, and Snr. Apostle Jackson Hommane, nominated Oba Ajijo to superintendent the disbursement of the compensation.

He alleged that the traditional ruler after taking delivery of the funds from Mobil resorted to using the police to intimidate and harass members of the community.

Lemamu said “the community unanimously agreed upon an account to be submitted for the payment of this money but Micah Ajijo in his usual way clandestinely and surreptitiously presented his account for payment of the compensation, while the fishermen waited endlessly.

“Since 2021 when the compensation was paid, attempts and frantic efforts have been made to prevail and call Micah Ajijo to order so that over 2000 people affected by the spillage who are predominantly fishermen would be paid their entitlement but all these efforts proved abortive.

“The beneficiaries having waited for two good years for their money without positive results decided to embark on a peaceful protest to ensure the payment of the compensation but the money has been diverted into the personal purse and pocket of Ajijo while the people leave in abject poverty.”

Lemamu said the protest was peaceful, saying the monarch sneaked out of the community to escape the wrath of the people over the compensation money and twisted the story that he was attacked by hoodlums

The octogenarian said “This has been his style, all these allegations leveled against the people of the community are baseless and false. His house and properties are intact. Some of his workers have started moving his property out of the palace, but we are peaceful people and will not take the law into our hands.

“There was no assassination

attempt or looting of his property. We cannot afford to lose him now, we have been praying for him so that the debts would be paid, and no one will ever want to kill or pray for his debtor to die.

“We wish Micah Ajijo has valuables that we can hold in trust pending the time he can pay our money, but unfortunately he doesn’t. His allegations are baseless, we decided to record some of his men moving his property out of the house, we will produce the videos available when necessary”

He called on relevant authorities and state government to order wade into the matter and call the traditional ruler to order and intervene in the looming crisis in the community to prevent it from degenerating.

