Our monarch has been fomenting trouble, community tells Ugwuanyi

The League of Agunese- Mmaku Prof e s s i o n a l s , Agunese-Mmaku Autonomous Community, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have accused the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, of unleashing reign of terror on the people. The allegation was contained in a petition sent to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The people appealed for urgent intervention of the governor noting that the Agunese-Mmaku Autonomous Community was speedily descending into chaos and if nothing urgent was done, the situation could snowball into serious violence. They further alleged that the Igwe has usurped the functions of the Town Union and also truncated their scheduled Town Union election scheduled for December 30, 2021 on trumped up excuses of insecurity and directives from the Commissioner for Rural Development. The petition reads: “Since January 3, 2022, Igwe Nevobasi has terrorized our people with security operatives on trumped up charges; and currently most of our people are in hiding and living in fear of their lives.

