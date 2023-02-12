Our movies better than Hollywood, Bollywood –Nkem Owoh

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh has argued that Nollywood stories are far better than those of their Bollywood and Hollywood counterparts. The film star spoke recently in Enugu about storytelling across the three film industries. He said Nigerian movies present real-life stories and happenings around them. The actor argued that it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with those of advanced countries. Owoh said this is because Nigerian film producers only use technology imported from such advanced countries.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods. We don’t have the technology, but we have the story,” he said. “We are a third-world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained. “I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places.”

Owoh stated that the Nollywood industry has simply made the most of the technology available to it. “If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making tremendous progress in the industry,” he added. “With the kind of technology we have now, I believe Nollywood has a very far distance to go positively.” Owoh called for patience among upcoming actors in terms of their progress and the industry’s collective growth. “If it is not your calling, move away,” the actor said.

