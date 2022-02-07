News Top Stories

Our nation is in danger – Kaigama

2022-02-07

As the political scene in the country becomes more prominent ahead of the 2023 general elections, Arch Bishop, Abuja Catholic Arch- Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the nation was in danger of yet another “political compromise” which he said has increased the suffering of the citizenry. In a Homily delivered yesterday at St. Martin of Tours Parish, Lugbe, Abuja,

 

he urged politicians to desist from their habitual blame shifting and focus on making the country better. He said: “At this time of political sensitivity, politicians will be pointing fingers of blame with hypocritical indignation at one another, seeing the speck in the others’ eyes but failing to see the big log in theirs.

 

“They should first rid themselves of the very dirt in their hearts or political package as they and their political parties fight for electoral victory, presumably, to make our  country better.

“Our nation is in danger of toiling all night without catching any fish, which is why hunger and poverty increase, crime, violence, unemployment of youths, worsening economic conditions, etc., stare us menacingly in the face.

 

“As the waves of electioneering hit the air, we must pray fervently that those seeking political offices will be guided by the genuine interests of the suffering Nigerians, without compromising the electoral process.”

 

