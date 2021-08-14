News

Our officers didn’t assault Nigerian diplomat, Indonesian ambassador tells Onyeama

Usra Harahap, Indonesia’s ambassador to Nigeria, told Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of Foreign Affairs, that Ibrahim Abdulrahman, a Nigerian diplomat, was not assaulted by the Asian country’s immigration officers. The federal government had written a protest letter to the Indonesian government after a video of the assault circulated on social media.

The diplomat, identified as Ibrahim Abdulrahman, was reportedly accosted by the Indonesian immigration officers when he went to a supermarket. The video shows the man shouting “I can’t breathe” as he was being held down in a vehicle by several men. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report, in his meeting with Onyeama, Harahap said Abdulrahman was the aggressor during his encounter with some Indonesian immigration officers. He said the immigration officers from South Jakarta immigration office were carrying out surveillance functions on foreigners and had asked Abdulrahman for identification. He said the diplomat refused to identify himself or tender his passport.

The ambassador said they politely requested him to show his travel document, but “he answered that his passport was in his room”. He said they then asked him to come to their office to check the travel documents through their system after which they would not investigate further If nothing wrong was found concerning the passport and residence permit. Harahap said the diplomat got angry and said: “Just arrest me and you will regret to know who really I am”. But that the officers assured him that they would not detain him if he could show his identity card.

