News Top Stories

Our personnel didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho –DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Department of State Services’ (DSS), has denied reports that its personnel made attempts to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho. In the last few months, Igboho had carried out campaigns against violent herders, suspected to be foreign invaders. There had also been some fund-raising efforts to sustain Igboho’s crusade.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position of the service in a statement necessitated by a viral video trending on social media which the secret police insist is fake. “The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. “The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded”, Afunanya said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hike in fuel price, electricity tariff: Court bars NLC, TUC from strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa

FG, Labour parley ends in deadlock The National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), their officers, af-filiates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28. The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the […]
News

Nigeria treated, discharged 13,447 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Lagos doctors begin warning strike The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country is now 13,447 following 344 new successfully treated cases. This was according to the new data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter account on Sunday. The NCDC had also recorded 571 new COVID-19 […]
News

Zylus Homes launch new product, office

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Zylus Homes launch new product, office Zylus Homes, a leading provider of real estate and property development services, has launched a new product called Property Development Saving Scheme (PDSS). Also, the fast-growing real estate company on Tuesday, 15 December 2020, opened a new office at 51/52, Ogba Ijaiye Road, 3rd Floor, by UBA, Ogba Bus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica