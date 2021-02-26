News

Our personnel didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho -DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that its personnel made attempts to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

In the last few months, Igboho has carried out campaigns against violent herders, suspected to be foreign invaders.

There had also been some fund-raising efforts to sustain Igboho’s crusade.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position of the Service in a statement necessitated by a viral video trending on social media, which the secret police insist is fake.

“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today (Friday), at Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded,” Afunanya said.

