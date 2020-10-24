News

Our police reform, an end to impunity, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday assured Nigerians that the ongoing police reform by the Federal Government would be an end to impunity and police brutality in the country.

 

 

 

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the plan of both the federal and state governments to investigate police brutality and prosecute erring police officers, create new state-based Security and Human Rights Committees, as well as providing compensation to victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, would be a game-changer in ensuring an end to impunity.

 

 

Osinbajo stated this yesterday while receiving at the Presidential Villa an American government delegation including the US Assistant Secretary, Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Bob Destro; US Assistant Secretary, Bureau for Conflict Stabilization Operations, Denise Natali; the Counsellor of the US Department of State, Thomas Ulrich Brechbuhl; and the Charge d’Affairs, US Embassy, Kathleen FitzGibbon.

 

The statement noted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, also attended the meeting.

 

According to him, at least 13 states in the country, including Lagos, have since established Judicial Panels, “to seek justice and to compensate those whose rights have been breached.”

 

He also disclosed that the President has already supported the decisions of the National Economic Council (NEC).

 

Akande said: “It would be recalled that on October 12, the council, which is chaired by the VP with all state governors and FCT minister as members, resolved on the immediate establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings to deliver justice for all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units

