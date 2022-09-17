Our position on fuel subsidy hasn’t changed NLC tells Keyamo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has maintained it was yet to change it’s position that the Federal Government must stop the 100 per cent importation of petroleum products by getting the nation’s refineries to work.

Recall that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, had challenged NLC over its seeming support for the position of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on issues related to removal of petrol subsidies.

However, a statement signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Saturday in Abuja, stressed that that the NLC, other labour movements and Labour Party’s position on the issue has not changed but only got amplified.

According to him, any political party with intentions to sell the nation’s refineries, remove subsidies and oppress “long-suffering Nigerians” should be ready to defend reasons bad benefits of such an action to Nigerians during the political campaigns expected to commence soonest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...