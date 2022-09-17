News

Our position on fuel subsidy hasn’t changed NLC tells Keyamo

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has maintained it was yet to change it’s position that the Federal Government must stop the 100 per cent importation of petroleum products by getting the nation’s refineries to work.

Recall that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, had challenged NLC over its seeming support for the position of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on issues related to removal of petrol subsidies.

However,  a statement signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Saturday in Abuja, stressed that that the NLC, other labour movements and Labour Party’s position on the issue has not changed but only got amplified.

According to him, any political party with intentions to sell the nation’s refineries, remove subsidies and oppress “long-suffering Nigerians” should be ready to defend reasons bad benefits of such an action to Nigerians during the political campaigns expected to commence soonest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Arrest of journalist: Group absolves Minister Of Any Blame, Gives Fresh Details

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) has released fresh details about the arrest and detention of a journalist, which has been linked to the minister of state for power, Goddy Jeddy Agba. In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, November 7 and signed by its Head of Media, Comrade Edwin Olorunfemi, […]
News

Worried about life insurance? Shawn Meaike’s initiative Family First Life is always there for the protection of your loved ones

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Family First Life is an Independent Marketing Organization that helps families in case of unforeseen or unfortunate events of their loved and close ones. It aims to change people’s lives for the better since life goes on.   However, FFL is unlike your normal organization. Besides clients, they also care and provide for their agents […]
News

Tinubu: War against insurgents requires strong efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that Nigeria requires putting up stronger efforts in the counterinsurgency war, if it must defeat the Boko Haram terrorists operating in the North-East region of the country. This assertion came as Tinubu commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica