Our problem has gone beyond tribalism with ISWAP infiltrating Nigeria – Osoba

Chief Olusegun Osoba is a former governor of Ogun State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the 9-point communiqué issued recently by South- West APC leaders, call for restructuring of Nigeria and insecurity, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Recently you were at the meeting of the South-West APC leaders, where 9-point communiqué was issued and after that, the party leaders went to see the President. Was it that you went there to present the communiqué to him and what was his response?

In the first place, it is only in Nigeria that elders and leaders of a political party will meet the head of government, the president or prime minister, and when they come out, people want to know what they discussed with the president. I can say that we had a very deep serious discussion with Mr. President but as elders, we don’t have to come out and start talking about what we discussed and what we didn’t discuss because we are leaders of the party.

We are the founders of the party and we should be able to talk frankly and objectively with the President. Coming to the issue of the South- West leadership, our position is this: At the time we were forming APC, part of the agenda we in the South- West insisted must be included in our manifesto was devolution of power and true federalism. And we have produced an APC document and that document covered all aspect of what the whole country is agitating for. The document included the recommendation for state police and fiscal federalism in terms of revenue allocation.

It included issues of devolution of a lot of concentrated power at the centre, and as party leaders, we are going to present that document to the committee of the National Assembly that is coming to the South-West. There is virtually everything that we have been agitating for in terms of genuine federalism like the kind we have in Canada that is not contained in that document. Take for example people who are talking about a rotational presidency as if it is something that is anti-democracy or something unheard of. As old as Switzerland is, its presidency is rotated among the seven provinces of the country.

So, what is the big thing if it happens in Nigeria? So, these are the issues that are contained in the resolution of the APC document, which has gone through all the organs of the party; the National Working Committee (NWC), the APC Caucus made up of party elders and the National Executive Council (NEC), the highest organ of the party. Our position is that all those things that we negotiated when we were forming APC which are included in the APC document would be presented to the National Assembly cuscus and they should start debate on them immediately.

What are your thoughts on the presidency’s position over the Asaba declaration by Southern governors?

I must say that we the elders of the party are talking to ourselves already. A situation where we in the same government and party are singing discordant tunes is not helpful at all. We are not helping this country; we are one party. The governors are members of the APC and Garba Shehu was a former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, a well-grounded professional, I will counsel that he has to come back to this profession and weigh his words and be careful in terms of intervention. We are one government but we are the ones acting as opposition to ourselves.

In the first place, the Federal Government has no one inch of land in Nigeria other than the Federal Capital Territory. The constitution vested Land Use Act on the governors and the governors are saying we are in control of our area. They are united and they are the ones listening to the feelings of their people.

In a federation, what is good for us here cannot be good for people in the other area. Take for example the ordinary building of houses; when you want to build a house in any part of coastal Nigeria, you have to do piling and a solid foundation.

In many parts of the northern part of this country, you don’t need any deep foundation. It is the same thing if you are doing roads. We are different and we must recognize our differences. I do not agree that the same government should be talking to each other on the pages of newspapers. I condemn that attitude.

People are saying that what the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said initially was not different from what the Attorney General of the Federation said but a lot of people are saying maybe that is the thinking of the government…

If you listen to Garba Shehu, he accepted that ranching is the solution to the tension that we have in the country. Having accepted that, in his opening statement, which is already in line with what the Southern governors resolved to say they didn’t give a solution was wrong. Our governors briefed us and said they are even consulting and discussing with their northern colleagues. And for goodness sake, the Northern governors were the first to recommend ranching.

I have been to the world largest producers of cattle. I was in Argentina and I didn’t see a single herd of cattle on the streets of Argentina. In Africa, I have been to Kenya. We went for a conference there and we were fed with meat almost every day, I didn’t see a single cow on the streets of Kenya. So, I don’t know the problem Garba Shehu is talking about. The Northern governors accepted ranching; even the governor of Kano State told us that he was ready to donate land for ranching in the state. What I’m saying is that as a party, we elders have to sit down because when different statements are coming from different people and we are contradicting ourselves, it doesn’t give us a good image as a party.

Why is it that the party is just making an attempt to implement its manifesto since 2015, and why is it that the party didn’t deliver on its promises?

Let me explain to you; when you are going to take a major step like devolution of power, true federalism and restructuring, it is a process. From the point of APC, I can tell you that it is an exhaustive report and it took time for them to go to all the six zones of this country. It is not something you do overnight and it is not a document you produce in a hurry.

They did extensive consultation in the entire six zones and they were scientific, analytical in responses they got from each of the zones to all the issues. When you want to produce something that all would be embraced in a large country of multi-ethnic nations like Nigeria, you need to secure the opinion of all the groups. It took a long time for that committee to work on the report and it is not a report that you just present to the public. We have been in government and it took a long time before the report got to us and it is a process that needed exhaustive discussion to arrive at a consensus.

I have said before some people delayed implementation of that report; that I will accept but restructuring is not something you do overnight. Take for example the United Kingdom, as a young man I thought the UK was just one group. I didn’t know they were tribalistic even more tribalistic than we are. It was later I realized that English people dominating the UK are just a little tribe within the United Kingdom and that the Scots, Wales and Irish are totally different, and each of them fighting for their own emancipation. Imagine how long it has taken the English to start devolving power to each of these separate tribes.

It is not something you do overnight. Even countries that have to disengage peacefully, it took a long time for USSR to allow Georgia, Ukraine and others to go their separate ways. It took long for Czechoslovakia to discuss before Czech and Slovakia went their separate ways. This thing, if you don’t want it to become war, needs serious analysis and engagement to arrive at a consensus that will make us have this thing done in a way that will not create war in the country. For example, virtually the whole country has accepted state police because with the way we are handling security, we are now going beyond Boko Haram.

The Islamic State for West Africa that wants to Islamize the whole of West Africa is already infiltrating Nigeria, so we have to be very careful. We are talking about tribalism between Yoruba and other tribes but the issue has gone beyond that now with ISWAP infiltrating our country.

Is it a position for APC to present a united front when one does not exist, and when it is clear that those benefiting from this current system are resisting any form of change?

Are we going to see meaningful restructuring before the 2023 general election? There are no factions in APC. It is just as I said discordant voices coming from different people and it is because pandemic has made it so difficult for us. We have not had any major party engagement and all. These Zoom meetings are rarely the kind of meetings you can use for the party. For a whole one year, we have not had the chance to meet. Usually, Femi Adesina and co are not part of the meetings of the party that we usually hold. We have not held any party meeting and I’m saying that officials who are issuing statements are not party members and there should be a point where we should meet up together and they should reflect the policy trust of the party. It is not an issue of a section versus a section, no. It is an issue of some individuals, who are also part of the same government they are criticizing. And I’m saying that they should put a stop to indiscriminate issuing of statements that is doing damage to our government, the APC government.

Do you think that the Presidency would have reacted the way it did if it were the Northern governors that announced ban on open grazing?

I wish Garba Shehu understands our culture, for example, in Yoruba land. All my life, I’m aware that every Yoruba town has what we call Sabo. In Lagos for example, Yaba was like going to Sokoto from the Island in those days. Sabo was created for the Hausas who are living within Lagos. In every town in Nigeria, we have Sabo. Those causing havoc are neither the Hausas nor the Fulani who have been living with us for years. For example, in my village, we produce kola and the Hausas and Fulani who are living in my village speak perfect Egba that I cannot speak.

Even the President himself told me that in his younger age, he used to come to Ifo to spend his holiday with his uncle. Those are not the people creating problems. If Garba Shehu takes time to understudy the system in Yoruba land, he will see that we have been cohabiting and we have been keeping each other little area. But as I said, the situation in Nigeria is going beyond the issue of herding and cattle grazing. He should understand that and I insist that the ISWAP has infiltrated this country.

In my days, those who are herdsmen; all they had was a stick. I’m saying that the likes of Garba Shehu need to reflect seriously. When you talk of protecting the interest of the government, it is not true. The Northern governors resolved and accepted ranching long before the Southern governors made their pronouncement. So, where is the area of disagreement? I’m insisting that the ranching issue is acceptable nationally, and nobody, whether in government or our party should be making inflammatory statements that can create a greater problem.

I, as a reporter, I’m worried because the Nigerian Civil War started with fake news on AFP that northerners were killed in Port Harcourt and that led to the massacre Igbos in the North, which the Igbos called pogrom then. I covered the war and the destruction that happened; I don’t want to discuss it. So, we have to be careful because a little statement can trigger a more dangerous development that we cannot handle.

What is your view on the call for the country to go back to the Republican Constitution of 1963?

Of course, I wish we can go back to the 1963 Constitution because at that time, we had the kind of Australian constitution, where the provinces were virtually independent of the federal. And at that time the Western Region had its own Agent-General in the UK. The Sardauna of Sokoto didn’t bother about leaving the North to come to the centre and Nnamdi Azikiwe had to return to the East to become the Premier of the Eastern Region and each of the regions developed at their pace. It will be very beautiful to go back to 1963 Constitution, which was negotiated over and over with so many conferences before the Independence of 1960. The Republican Constitution was a development of what our forefathers negotiated before independence. I would wish that we go back to that system. I will keep saying that the North will regret the decision they are taking now because oil has a terminal period with solar, electrical cars, shale oil and all the modern developments. But the minerals that are there in many parts of northern Nigeria will be the future of this country, and at that time, we in southern Nigeria will resist the North if they want derivations from natural resources in their area. That is a thing they must think about.

What is your thought on the idea of a Yoruba nation?

When you talk of Oduduwa Republic, I must say that we elders across board agreed that the frustration the younger ones are facing is what is leading them to the extreme of asking that we should separate. When young men come out from universities and they now resort to doing menial jobs because we refused to develop our technical education which will give them practical work they can do. Unemployment and insecurity are on all of us now because if I dare go out at night, my family will be worried about what I’m doing outside. That is not the Nigeria that we grow up to know. We used to enjoy travelling at night from Lagos to Ilorin, Ilorin to Kaduna. Nobody will dare do that these days. So, it is the frustration of the younger ones but for those of us who are elders, we just have to be very careful. We must listen to the opinion of the younger ones and always try to persuade them, so that we can reach a consensus that would not lead to a civil war.

