Our Promise Of Change Fulfilled, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari insists his administration delivered on his promise of change by providing 748 units of houses to the masses in Abuja. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this at the inauguration of the N9.5 billion Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Housing Estate in Zuba, Abuja, yesterday.

He maintained that the provision of shelter is pivotal in the poverty eradication efforts of his administration. ‘‘I convey my hearty congratulations to the new homeowners in this estate. Our promise of change has been fulfilled for you,’’ the President said in his speech at the inauguration of the estate, which covers a total of 18.5 hectares of land, consisting of 748 units of various house types in 75 blocks.

He said the project was another testament to his administration’s commitment to lift people out of poverty. Buhari said: “Housing supply is one of the indices of multi- dimensional poverty that challenges our people and the completion of this estate pro- vides a solution for the beneficiaries.

“The new homeowners who benefit from this estate have taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity and away from poverty.’’

Buhari, who ac- knowledged that more Nigerians were waiting to benefit from the mass housing project, urged the management of FHA not to relent in delivering other projects at various stages of construction and development across the states.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola said the completion of the project was a product of teamwork and leadership by the President, who gave approval for appointments to the FHA.

“Instead of abandoned projects, we now have 748 completed housing units for Nigerians and their families to shelter,’’ he said, adding that 75 contractors were engaged in the course of the project, while over 13,000 Nigerians were employed both directly and indirectly.