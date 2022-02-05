News

Our rail transformation, an extraordinary legacy, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the transformation in the nation’s rail sector as an extraordinary legacy of his administration. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in messages on congratulations to two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and two-time Director General of his election campaigns, and Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman, on the conferment of chieftaincy titles on them today by the Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State, commended Amaechi; “for working with enormous energy to make the change we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.” Buhari described the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana,” (the trusted one) on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures. Danu will be turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura. According to Shehu, the President will not be at the event but has designated a delegation of three, made up of the Ministers of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation and the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu, to represent him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

OBJ, Lawan, Mark, Kalu, others mourn Wayas

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The demise of former President of the Senate, Dr. Joseph Wayas, yesterday, triggered a chain of tributes and condolences from eminent Nigerians, as many of them eulogised him for his brilliant political career, especially his leadership of the National Assembly during the Second Republic (1979-1983) in the country. Wayas died in the early hours of […]
News

Ekweremadu to Okowa: You’re an uncommon transformer

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as performer who has done creditably well in infrastructural development of the state. Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West at the Senate maintained that Okowa has continued to impress him with people-oriented projects since he was invited in 2018 to inaugurate […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices rise to over 2-yr high as demand improves

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years, supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate.   Brent rose 34 cents to $73.03 a barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT). Earlier in the session, it reached $73.64 a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica