Our rail transformation, an extraordinary legacy, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the transformation in the nation’s rail sector as an extraordinary legacy of his administration. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in messages on congratulations to two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and two-time Director General of his election campaigns, and Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman, on the conferment of chieftaincy titles on them today by the Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State, commended Amaechi; “for working with enormous energy to make the change we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.” Buhari described the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana,” (the trusted one) on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures. Danu will be turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura. According to Shehu, the President will not be at the event but has designated a delegation of three, made up of the Ministers of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation and the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu, to represent him.
Related Articles
OBJ, Lawan, Mark, Kalu, others mourn Wayas
The demise of former President of the Senate, Dr. Joseph Wayas, yesterday, triggered a chain of tributes and condolences from eminent Nigerians, as many of them eulogised him for his brilliant political career, especially his leadership of the National Assembly during the Second Republic (1979-1983) in the country. Wayas died in the early hours of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekweremadu to Okowa: You’re an uncommon transformer
The former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as performer who has done creditably well in infrastructural development of the state. Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West at the Senate maintained that Okowa has continued to impress him with people-oriented projects since he was invited in 2018 to inaugurate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil prices rise to over 2-yr high as demand improves
Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years, supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate. Brent rose 34 cents to $73.03 a barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT). Earlier in the session, it reached $73.64 a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)