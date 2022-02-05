Our rail transformation, an extraordinary legacy, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the transformation in the nation’s rail sector as an extraordinary legacy of his administration. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in messages on congratulations to two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and two-time Director General of his election campaigns, and Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman, on the conferment of chieftaincy titles on them today by the Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State, commended Amaechi; “for working with enormous energy to make the change we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.” Buhari described the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana,” (the trusted one) on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures. Danu will be turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura. According to Shehu, the President will not be at the event but has designated a delegation of three, made up of the Ministers of Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation and the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu, to represent him.

