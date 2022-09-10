Top Stories

Our result portal hacked during Ekiti, Osun polls from Asia, others – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said its result viewing portal was attacked by hackers during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections. Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this when he launched the Election Result Analysis Dashboard report agenda, said the commission’s portal was attacked by hackers across the world, including Asia but said all of them failed. According to him, “Our engineers reported several cyber-attacks on the (IReV) portal during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, some of them from as far as Asia.”

He expressed confidence in the security solutions that the commission have “deployed for IReV and all our web presence, we must remain vigilant and continue to strengthen our defences. “We have tasked our engineers to do everything possi-ble to fully protect the IReV and all our web resources.”

Yakubu stated that INEC was working to address other administrative challenges. “For example, we found out that some of the low-quality uploads that occurred in the field, which some of the observers have also noted, were due to the unavailability or substitution of presiding officers that were trained prior to the elections.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

