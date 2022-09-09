Our result portal was attacked during Ekiti, Osun polls – INEC

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its result viewing portal was attacked by hackers during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the launch of the Election Result Analysis Dashboard report agenda, said the Commission’s portal was attacked by hackers across the world, including Asia but said all of them failed.

According to him: “Our engineers reported several cyber attacks on the (IReV) portal during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, some of them from as far as Asia.”

He expressed confident in the security solutions that the commission have “deployed for IReV and all our web presence, we must remain vigilant and continue to strengthen our defences.

“We have tasked our engineers to do everything possible to fully protect the IReV and all our web resources.”

Prof. Yakubu stated that INEC was working to address other administrative challenges.

