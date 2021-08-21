Our son not behind violence in Obazuwa, Ikoro communities, say Inikorogha elders

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Inikorogha community in Edo State has called on security agencies to disregard reports making round that one Robert Okubo had a hand in the face of between Obazuwa and Ikoro communities both in the State.

The community said that whatever Okubo has been accused of in respect to the land dispute between the aforementioned communities was false insisting that he had no hand in any community clash in Edo state or other places in the Niger Delta.

According to a press release signed by Timi Robert, the Community Development Chairman, Robinson Ogidigba, Chairman Elders Council and Christopher Imafidon, CDC Secretary, and made available to journalists on Friday, they said: “It is expedient to bring to the knowledge of all the security agencies in Edo State and the Niger Delta region the fact that Robert Okubo had absolutely no hand in the fight between Obazuwa and Ikoro communities in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“We wish to make known the truth that our illustrious son, Okubo, had no hands whatever in any community clash anywhere in Edo State or other places of the Niger Delta region. If he is guilty of anything, he is guilty of doing good by helping the poor and elderly, creating jobs for youths, and contributing through other significant ways to

the peace and progress of Inikorogha community.

“Robert Okubo for the records has no militant group or camp anywhere within or outside Edo State. He keeps no group of militants and does not use his home or hotel for any militant or illegal activities.

“Robert Okubo has proven beyond all shade of doubt through his words and actions that he embraced the Federal Government’s amnesty wholeheartedly and with all sincerity of purpose.”

