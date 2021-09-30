‘Our stocks pick offers 47.97% average returns’ – Investdata

Investdata Consulting Limited has said that the stocks recommended to participants at its recent event outperformed the country’s 17.01 per cent inflation rate. A statement by Investdata showed that the five stocks reviewed ahead of the Q3 trading period so far returned 47.97 per cent on the average as of the trading session of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, a space of fewer than three months, but far better than the 2.5 per cent coupon on the 91-day Treasury Bill. Leading the pack is UPDC (formerly UACN Property Development Company) Plc, which returned 127.71 per cent within the period, opening at N0.83, while closing the period at N1.89 per share.

Oando Plc followed with 64.06 per cent return on investment from N3.20 to N5.25 each; United Capital, opened at N6.13, closing the period at N8.70, returning 41.92 per cent within the period. Access Bank, however, returned 8.59 per cent, which was still better than the TB yields, but underperformed inflation, while returns on Zenith Bank was a negative 2.43 per cent in the period under review.

Also, according to Investdata Consulting, stocks showcased during the April 2021 master class have also returned 36.26 per cent on average to those who invested immediately as of September 28, 2021, offering a very positive real rate of return compared to the inflation rate. The return was also way better than the 3.5 per cent coupon on the 182-day TBs, the 7.2 per cent for full-year, or the negative 3.51 per cent by the Nigerian Exchange All-Share index (NGXASI) year-to-date.

Like this: Like Loading...